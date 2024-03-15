Kristóf 2024. március 15.
Hungary and Ukraine Governments Consult on Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary and Ukraine Governments Consult on Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, held a telephone conversation with Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, on Thursday and confirmed their intention to continue talks in order to restore the rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.

FM Szijjarto wrote on his social media that, as the tensions along the Poland-Ukraine border have led to an increase in traffic on the border section between Ukraine and Hungary, it is good news that they have agreed to open a new border crossing between Nagyhódos and Nagypalád, and to allow truck traffic through at the Beregsurány crossing point. The text of the agreement has been finalized and will be signed soon, Hungary's foreign minister stated.

 

Cover photo: Péter Szijjártó, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI/Péter Lakatos )

Orbán Viktor: Háború vagy béke? + videóFrissül

Orbán Viktor: Háború vagy béke? + videó

Magyarország csak a békével járhat jól. Nem kérünk a háborúból – szögezte le a miniszterelnök a Múzeumkertnél összegyűlt több tízezres tömeg előtt.

Bayer Zsolt: Antik jellemek

Bayer Zsolt: Antik jellemek

A Gelencsér Ferikéről lesz szó. És Ady Endréről. Ez így elsőre nyilván szürreálisnak tűnik, de mindjárt megértik.

Szánthó Miklós

Szuverenitás vs. progresszívizmus

Ma sem számíthatunk méltányosságra, csak saját magunkra.

