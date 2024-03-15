Hungary and Ukraine Governments Consult on Rights of Transcarpathia Hungarians

Hungary's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Peter Szijjarto, held a telephone conversation with Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, on Thursday and confirmed their intention to continue talks in order to restore the rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.

FM Szijjarto wrote on his social media that, as the tensions along the Poland-Ukraine border have led to an increase in traffic on the border section between Ukraine and Hungary, it is good news that they have agreed to open a new border crossing between Nagyhódos and Nagypalád, and to allow truck traffic through at the Beregsurány crossing point. The text of the agreement has been finalized and will be signed soon, Hungary's foreign minister stated.