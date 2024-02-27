What Lies Ahead For Transcarpathian Ethnic Hungarians With Ukraine Acting Out Of Necessity

Hungary wants Ukraine to restore minority rights

Back in December, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a new framework law on the rights of national minorities, which would restore some of the rights previously enjoyed by minorities. Almost two months later, at the end of January, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto traveled to Uzhhorod to meet with his Ukrainian counterpart Dmitry Kuleba and Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President's Office. After the visit, the Hungarian minister said that the negative spiral seen since 2015 appears to have come to a halt and expressed hope that Kyiv would deliver on its promises, Gyorgy Dunda said, recalling the results of the meeting in Transcarpathia.

Gyorgy Dunda, director of the Hungarian-language newspaper Karpati Igaz Szo (KISZo) published in Transcarpathia, described the situation of Transcarpathian Hungarians to Magyar Nemzet. Photo: MTI/Janos Nemes

Although the minority framework law does not fully restore the rights enjoyed before 2015, a positive shift can be seen, the director of KISZo said. He stressed that the changes affecting Hungarians living in Transcarpathia should be implemented by June 2024, and that at the meeting in Uzhhorod, the Ukrainian government promised to work out an 11-point proposal within 10 days, although no news of this has appeared in the media since Szijjarto's visit. At the same time, Gyorgy Dunda believes that talks between the two governments will continue and that Ukraine will appreciate the fact that Hungary did not block Ukraine's EU accession bid and approved the €50 billion aid package.

The point is that it should be easier for Transcarpathian Hungarians to enjoy the opportunity and rights - which existed until 2015 - of preserving their nation, culture, and Hungarian identity,

the newspaper director said.

Is Ukraine's EU membership at stake?

Magyar Nemzet asked Istvan Ijgyarto, former ambassador to Kiev and senior advisor at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs (MKI), whether there is a link between the rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia and Ukraine's aspiring for EU membership. The post-Soviet country applied for EU membership in February 2022 and was granted candidate status in record time, in June 2022. The leaders of the member states agreed to start accession negotiations in December 2023. Under articles 2 and és 49 of the Treaty on European Union (TEU), contracting states must respect the values of the Community, including freedom, democracy, equality, the rule of law and human rights.

When the possibility of starting accession negotiations with Ukraine came up, the European Commission adopted a seven-point recommendation, with point seven stipulating that Ukraine must "put things in order" in terms of ensuring minority rights, Istvan Ijgyarto recalled.

"In the European Union there is no legislation on minority protection, so the EU generally draws on legal sources that exist internationally, primarily within the Council of Europe (CoE)," the expert added. At the same time, the senior advisor at MKI pointed out that the Venice Commission, an advisory body of independent constitutional lawyers working alongside the CoE, has formulated several reservations about Ukraine's legislation on minority rights. For example, in a paper published on June 12, 2023, they underlined that all individuals belonging to a national minority have the right to the free use of their mother tongue.

Istvan Ijgyarto, senior advisor and researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs Photo: Hungarian Institute of International Affairs

Kyiv needs support, including from the Hungarian government, Gyorgy Dunda noted. "Forward-looking, positive changes seem to be made out of necessity, as part of political deals, because Ukraine could have taken such steps at any time since 2015, but it made concrete promises when it needed Budapest's support," he added.

Anti-Hungarian flares in Transcarpathia

The removal of the statue of the Turul bird, a national symbol of Hungarians, from the castle of Munkachevo (Munkacs), the ordeal suffered by Istvan Schink, the director of the Hungarian-language Rakoczi Ferenc II secondary school, the defacing of the memorial of the Hungarian conquest (of the Carpathian Basin in 895) at the Veretskyi Pass (Vereckei-hago), the blast at the office of the Cultural Alliance of Hungarians in Transcarpathia (KMKSZ), the vandalizing of Hungarian signs and statues - all these are just a few examples of anti-Hungarian incidents that took place in Transcarpathia.

Gyorgy Dunda, however, highlights that in Kyiv's position, the removal of the statue of the Turul bird in Munkachevo and the case of Istvan Schink are issues related to Munkachevo's municipal administration and not to Ukraine as a state.

We hope that this is indeed the case, that it is a local matter, small-minded, anti-Hungarian reprisals. However, many will argue that without tacit consent from the Ukrainian authorities, the Baloha clan could not have dealt a very painful blow, not only to the local Hungarian community in Munkachevo, but to the entire Hungarian community in Transcarpathia,

he added.