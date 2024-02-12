Kyiv Decision on Russia's Fate Includes Soros's Involvement

– What do you think the Americans' goal is? Besides Bulgaria, they are also interfering in Hungary's and Poland's domestic politics...

– There are two Americas, and our beef is with Soros's America led by Biden. Bulgaria is very similar to Poland, because those who won the elections - Mr Borisov in Bulgaria and Mr Kaczynski in Poland - have remained in opposition in both countries, and both countries' constitutions are being violated under pressure from Soros.

In Poland, Tusk assumed control over public media despite the Constitutional Court's earlier decision, arguing that he won't recognize the top court's verdict because its members had been selected by Kaczynski.

Bulgaria also witnessed a constitutional amendment designed to take control of the judiciary. And even here, in Hungary they've tried to change the constitution: the opposition announced that if Klara Dobrev (wife of former Socialist PM Ferenc Gyurcsany and an MEP of the opposition Democratic Coalition party -ed.) assumed power, they would amend it by simple majority. This is common policy from the Soros-affiliated political parties, who want to destroy the judicial and constitutional order.

– Russian will hold presidential elections in March and, for the time being, it looks as if Vladimir Putin will remain in office. Could Russia-Bulgaria ties deteriorate because of US interference in domestic politics?

– The Bulgarian government wants to destroy all ties with Russia against the will of Bulgarian people, and without a mandate. Not so much in economic terms - which the Americans are forcing them to do - but in relation to the cultural and historical past. The liberals have turned an interview by a Bulgarian journalist with the Russian ambassador into a major scandal and, at the initiative of the Turkish liberal Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPSZ), the recorded conversation was halted on national radio. Censorship in Bulgaria is greater than it was under communism, and all the blame for the Russia-Ukraine war is being laid at Putin's door. The majority of Bulgarians are fully aware that the war began in 2014 with the Soros-led Maidan Revolution, in Kyiv. Back then, during a working breakfast with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt (who represented the US in Ukraine until August 2016 - ed.), they already made a decision involving Soros about Russia: to sideline the country. Regardless of how much they are trying to demonize Putin, I think he is the best choice for the West and for Ukraine, because the current war is not destructive, but rather moderate. If Aleksandr Dugin (Russian political publicist - ed.) had decided to run in the elections, he said he would destroy the entire Ukrainian leadership and Kyiv in 24 hours, annihilating the entire infrastructure of Ukraine, making Ukrainian citizens' access to water, food or electricity impossible.

Firefighters at the site of the latest Russian drone attack in Kharkiv on February 10, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Yakiv Lyashenko)

Putin will not do this, choosing to limit his attacks. He does not want to permanently cut off relations with Europe, even though he's been forced into a position where he has no choice. In 1993, Soros appeared on the political scene, publishing a major essay on the need to destroy Russia.

Western society, however, does not want to see its own children in coffins. They want to expand NATO eastwards in order to have the children of the East-Europeans brought home in coffins. Russia has been cruelly deceived.

Putin was naive, as Merkel has admitted that the Minsk Agreement's issues pertaining to Ukraine were delayed in order to prepare Ukraine militarily. The fervent vision of Biden, Soros, Blinken, and Victoria Nuland, insisting on Ukraine's NATO membership, has resulted in the ongoing fatal war. Ukraine has not only lost territory but has likely suffered a devastating loss of over one million people so far.