– The Bulgarian government has recently made headline news for proposing an extra tax on Russian gas purchased by Hungary. However, the move prompted Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to announce that Hungary would veto Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area. Have relations between Bulgaria and Hungary been settled since then?
– The issue of the special tax concluded favorably, as the Bulgarian government was alarmed by FM Szijjarto's public warning that Hungary would veto Bulgaria's Schengen admission. Boyko Borisov, chairman of the Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party, personally called Prime Minister Viktor Orban and convinced him that the issue of the special tax would not be raised again. Truthfully, Bulgaria's government is a puppet, a colony without sovereignty. It's entirely under the control of the Soros organizations and the National Democratic Institute (NDI). NDI, jointly with Soros, provides funding for the America for Bulgaria Foundation, which is represented by all government members, including PM Nikolai Denkov.
These people hate Viktor Orban, who symbolizes the fight against the Soros organizations. They're throwing shade at him, calling him everything from a snake to a frog, which is why Sofia tried to punish Hungary economically with the special tax.
The US Democratic Party still holds a grudge against Boyko Borisov for allowing the construction of the Turkish Stream on Bulgarian territory - that's why he is not prime minister, even though he won the last elections. In the Bulgarian media, I have publicly stated that the Americans are even capable of blowing up the Turkish Stream, branding it an act of terrorism, especially given the influx of migrants through Bulgaria.
James O'Brien issued a warning in Bulgaria, indicating that those who are "defiant"would be listed under the Magnitsky Act and barred forever from entering the US. The Attorney General in the US has been replaced, the judiciary was overhauled and the constitution has been amended. The aim is to have Soros running Bulgaria instead of national sovereignty. You can see examples of this in every country: four months before the EP elections, Le Pen and Salvini face several trials, Berlusconi and Sebastian Kurz have been attacked, Sarkozy has already been convicted, and Borisov was illegally arrested. And in the meantime, the US embassy talks about human rights and the rule of law. They need Bulgaria as a "stick" against those pursuing nationalist policies, following Viktor Orban's policies or seeking to maintain Russia-Bulgaria relations.