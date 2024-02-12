Lídia , Lívia 2024. február 12.
Lídia, Lívia
2024. február 12.
Kyiv Decision on Russia's Fate Includes Soros's Involvement

Dócza Edith Krisztina – Tütünkov Jordán
1 órája
George Soros unveiled his plan for the destruction of Russia as early as 1993, and the Bulgarian population is well aware that the current Russia-Ukraine war began in 2014 in Kyiv, with the involvement of Soros, says Georgi Markov, a former constitutional judge and MP residing in Hungary, who is also a member of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee and President of the Bulgarian Football Federation. Speaking to Magyar Nemzet, the political analyst said he anticipated 2024 to be a more significant turning point than the regime change. In the interview, he discussed the relations between Bulgaria and Hungary and expressed concerns about the growing interference of the United States in the domestic politics of European countries.

– The Bulgarian government has recently made headline news for proposing an extra tax on Russian gas purchased by Hungary. However, the move prompted Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto to announce that Hungary would veto Bulgaria's entry into the Schengen area. Have relations between Bulgaria and Hungary been settled since then?

– The issue of the special tax concluded favorably, as the Bulgarian government was alarmed by FM Szijjarto's public warning that Hungary would veto Bulgaria's Schengen admission. Boyko Borisov, chairman of the Citizens for the European Development of Bulgaria (GERB) party, personally called Prime Minister Viktor Orban and convinced him that the issue of the special tax would not be raised again. Truthfully, Bulgaria's government is a puppet, a colony without sovereignty. It's entirely under the control of the Soros organizations and the National Democratic Institute (NDI). NDI, jointly with Soros, provides funding for the America for Bulgaria Foundation, which is represented by all government members, including PM Nikolai Denkov.

These people hate Viktor Orban, who symbolizes the fight against the Soros organizations. They're throwing shade at him, calling him everything from a snake to a frog, which is why Sofia tried to punish Hungary economically with the special tax.

The US Democratic Party still holds a grudge against Boyko Borisov for allowing the construction of the Turkish Stream on Bulgarian territory - that's why he is not prime minister, even though he won the last elections. In the Bulgarian media, I have publicly stated that the Americans are even capable of blowing up the Turkish Stream, branding it an act of terrorism, especially given the influx of migrants through Bulgaria.

20240202__MI_033
Photo: Istvan Mirko

James O'Brien issued a warning in Bulgaria, indicating that those who are "defiant"would be listed under the Magnitsky Act and barred forever from entering the US. The Attorney General in the US has been replaced, the judiciary was overhauled and the constitution has been amended. The aim is to have Soros running Bulgaria instead of national sovereignty. You can see examples of this in every country: four months before the EP elections, Le Pen and Salvini face several trials, Berlusconi and Sebastian Kurz have been attacked, Sarkozy has already been convicted, and Borisov was illegally arrested. And in the meantime, the US embassy talks about human rights and the rule of law. They need Bulgaria as a "stick" against those pursuing nationalist policies, following Viktor Orban's policies or seeking to maintain Russia-Bulgaria relations.

– What do you think the Americans' goal is? Besides Bulgaria, they are also interfering in Hungary's and Poland's domestic politics...

– There are two Americas, and our beef is with Soros's America led by Biden. Bulgaria is very similar to Poland, because those who won the elections  - Mr Borisov in Bulgaria and Mr Kaczynski in Poland - have remained in opposition in both countries, and both countries' constitutions are being violated under pressure from Soros.

In Poland, Tusk assumed control over public media despite the Constitutional Court's earlier decision, arguing that he won't recognize the top court's verdict because its members had been selected by Kaczynski.

Bulgaria also witnessed a constitutional amendment designed to take control of the judiciary. And even here, in Hungary they've tried to change the constitution: the opposition announced that if Klara Dobrev (wife of former Socialist PM Ferenc Gyurcsany and an MEP of the opposition Democratic Coalition party -ed.) assumed power, they would amend it by simple majority. This is common policy from the Soros-affiliated political parties, who want to destroy the judicial and constitutional order.

– Russian will hold presidential elections in March and, for the time being, it looks as if Vladimir Putin will remain in office. Could Russia-Bulgaria ties deteriorate because of US interference in domestic politics?

– The Bulgarian government wants to destroy all ties with Russia against the will of Bulgarian people, and without a mandate. Not so much in economic terms - which the Americans are forcing them to do - but in relation to the cultural and historical past. The liberals have turned an interview by a Bulgarian journalist with the Russian ambassador into a major scandal and, at the initiative of the Turkish liberal Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPSZ), the recorded conversation was halted on national radio. Censorship in Bulgaria is greater than it was under communism, and all the blame for the Russia-Ukraine war is being laid at Putin's door. The majority of Bulgarians are fully aware that the war began in 2014 with the Soros-led Maidan Revolution, in Kyiv. Back then, during a working breakfast with US Ambassador Geoffrey Pyatt (who represented the US in Ukraine until August 2016 - ed.), they already made a decision involving Soros about Russia: to sideline the country. Regardless of how much they are trying to demonize Putin, I think he is the best choice for the West and for Ukraine, because the current war is not destructive, but rather moderate. If Aleksandr Dugin (Russian political publicist - ed.) had decided to run in the elections, he said he would destroy the entire Ukrainian leadership and Kyiv in 24 hours, annihilating the entire infrastructure of Ukraine, making Ukrainian citizens' access to water, food or electricity impossible.

Firefighters at the site of the latest Russian drone attack in Kharkiv on February 10, 2024 (Photo: MTI/EPA/Yakiv Lyashenko)

Putin will not do this, choosing to limit his attacks. He does not want to permanently cut off relations with Europe, even though he's been forced into a position where he has no choice. In 1993, Soros appeared on the political scene, publishing a major essay on the need to destroy Russia.

Western society, however, does not want to see its own children in coffins. They want to expand NATO eastwards in order to have the children of the East-Europeans brought home in coffins. Russia has been cruelly deceived.

Putin was naive, as Merkel has admitted that the Minsk Agreement's issues pertaining to Ukraine were delayed in order to prepare Ukraine militarily. The fervent vision of Biden, Soros, Blinken, and Victoria Nuland, insisting on Ukraine's NATO membership, has resulted in the ongoing fatal war. Ukraine has not only lost territory but has likely suffered a devastating loss of over one million people so far.

– According to the latest polls, Boyko Borisov's GERB stands as the most popular party, and the right is rapidly gaining ground across Europe. Can we expect a wight-wing shift in Europe after June's European Parliament (EP) elections?

– In 1989, I was involved in Bulgaria's regime change. As early as 1990, I was a member of the opposition Union of Democratic Forces (PDS). Then, I became a constitutional judge and, until two years ago, I was a member of parliament for Boyko Borisov's party. The change in 2024 will be a bigger turnaround than the one in 1989. The fall of the Berlin Wall and the collapse of communism had an impact on the whole Eastern bloc, but this one will affect the whole of Europe, as well as the US presidential race. The change began ten years ago, in 2014, when Viktor Orban announced in Tusvanyos (Baile Tusnad) that Hungary chooses illiberal democracy, embracing national sovereignty, loyalty to history and the value of the traditional family. Later, in 2015, Viktor Orban was also alone in characterizing migrants as the Trojan horses of terrorism. The changes that have since taken place and the success of illiberal policies serve as an example to millions of European citizens.

If Mr  Orban was to visit Bulgaria to hold a speech - and I am not exaggerating - hundreds of thousands would show up to listen to him, so popular is Hungary's prime minister and his policies.

In Hungary, some three million people have declared that Orban's policies are successful. And what happened in Europe...? Who would have thought that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) would become the second political force in Germany and the first in the former GDR? Even the German liberal press admits that they will win the elections in September in Saxony, Thuringia and Brandenburg - regardless of all efforts at banning the party. Who would have thought that Geert Wilders would win in the Netherlands? Giorgia Meloni also became prime minister, and in Portugal the party "Enough!" (Chega!), led by André Ventura, now commands a 20-percent popular support. Orbanism is a phenomenon that extends beyond Hungary's borders, it's even reached Donald Trump. How does one explain that such a small country's prime minister receives an invitation to Dallas, Texas, to deliver the opening speech at the CPAC conference, and that Budapest will host the CPAC forum for the third time soon?

 

Here, you have no incidents involving the beheading of teachers, police officers being stabbed in the back or young girls being raped and killed. Hungary has Catholic universities. It's a socially sensitive country, and the types of sporting events staged here cannot be found in Western Europe.

– In France, there are huge farmers' demonstrations, and protests are also expected during the Olympics. So far there is no sign that political events will prevent the Games from taking place, but if they did, which country would be an alternative?

– In France, it's not just the farmers who have problems. The whole country is Islamized, and twenty reservist generals have written to President Macron suggesting that the army should intervene. In Paris, there are entire neighborhoods - states within the state - where national police simply cannot enter. Last year, after the football victories in Morocco, Moroccans took to the streets and virtually set Paris ablaze. Macron denies the existence of parallel societies because these vote for him, but this doesn't change the situation.

Policemen securing the scene at the Gare du Nord in Paris Nord station on January 11 2023, after a man wounded several people with a knife (Photo: MTI/EPA/Christophe Petit Tesson)

I am sure that France will do its utmost to ensure order during the Olympics, but what kind of environment does it create if it is held in the shadow of armored vehicles and machine guns? Because this is how it will be. In an emergency, Budapest could host the Olympics, just look at the map: the Duna Arena is the best swimming complex in Europe, and the Puskas Ferenc Stadium is among the top ten stadiums in Europe. And then there's the Papp Laszlo Sports Arena, the MVM, and all the rural facilities. Even the Israeli national team came here because of the events in Gaza, and Viktor Orban sat next to the Israeli ambassador in Felcsut. Hungary has a great advantage thanks to its super-developed sports infrastructure and increased security.

 

Cover photo: Georgi Markov, former constitutional judge from Bulgaria, now living in Hungary (Photo: Istvan Mirko)

