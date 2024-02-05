He highlighted that at the meeting with Macron, Scholz, Meloni, Von der Leyen and Michel before the EU summit, Orban achieved his goals: annually reviewing the spending of money sent to Ukraine and not spending it on weapons. He added that in two years there will be another vote and that meeting will be attended by Wilders instead of Rutte, Kickl instead of Nehammer and Babis instead of Fiala. "In other words, as the Washington Post put it, the political winds are still blowing in Viktor Orban's favor," he quoted the US daily as saying.

According to Markov, the Hungarian prime minister did not veto, preserved EU unity, had quite a few adjustments made to the decision and will soon have the minority rights of the Hungarian community in Ukraine restored.

The former constitutional lawyer commented on the "nonsense" said in Bulgaria's parliament by MP Yavor Bozhankov, a member of the Soros-tied parliamentary group, who stated that Viktor Orban's time is over.

Oh my! How far this Bulgarian parliament, the most miserable one since the regime change, has progressed. The truth is that Viktor Orban announced ten years ago in Baile Tusnad (Tusvanyos) that he was building an illiberal democracy. Orban's time is not over, but has just got into fashion, and this will become clear on the eve of the EP elections, when the parties protecting national sovereignty will win more than 200 seats,

he pointed out.

Finally, Georgi Markov touched on issues in Bulgaria's domestic politics. In his view, it is time to abolish machine voting in Bulgaria, which "was used to commit terrible fraud in the Sofia mayoral elections, as confirmed by irrefutable evidence presented in the Administrative Court".

"Down with the blah blah, Trump, Orbanism and freedom are coming," concluded Markov, whose piece has been read by more than 330 thousand people in 24 hours.

Washington shifts burden of war with Russia onto Europe

At the summit in Brussels, European Union leaders unanimously agreed to provide €50 billion in aid to Ukraine. Hungary's resistance was overcome and Viktor Orban chose the 'right side' in the 'existential confrontation' between the West and Russia. The US can breathe a sigh of relief: it has managed to shift the burden of financing the war with Russia onto Europe, Pogled.info writes, citing Russian authors.