Hungary's carrying out its largest humanitarian operation

On Monday, Peter Szijjarto visited Uzhhorod in Transcarpathia, where he held official talks with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and Andriy Yermak, the head of the Ukrainian President’s Office. The Belgian presenter raised the question why Prime Minister Viktor Orban had not yet met President Volodymyr Zelensky. The foreign minister highlighted that

Hungary is carrying out the largest humanitarian operation in our history.

The country has taken in more than a million Ukrainian refugees and their children are now attending classes in more than 1,500 kindergartens and schools in Hungary. "No one mentions that we have continuously been providing aid to more than 500,000 Ukrainian families not only in the western part of the country, but in a total of 20 counties across Ukraine," he said.

Lecturing us on how we should express solidarity with Ukraine is totally unwarranted and just about the last thing anyone needs to do, you understand,

he added.

On Szijjarto's relationship with Lavrov

"I always state my position very clearly, and I have also made our position very clear to Sergei Lavrov and to all our Russian colleagues: we condemn the war. The war is bad, it is bad for us, it is bad for Ukraine, it is bad for Europe, and we want it to stop," he reiterated, stressing that

it's very easy to be pro-Ukrainian from these nice offices here in Brussels or in Washington, but I wonder how many would try it in Moscow. I was there for the Russian Energy Week. While sitting in the hall with about a thousand participants including the deputy prime minister of Russia and the heads of the biggest energy companies in the country, I openly stated there, too, that we condemn the war, want it to end and that it is bad for us.

However, when it comes to ceasefire and negotiations, in Jan Balliauw's view that would mean that Russia would get twenty percent of Ukraine. "No, for us Hungarians, the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty is not up for discussion. We are committed to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine. There can be no question that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine and of all other countries must be respected,", Szijjarto replied. He recalled that he had paid his respects in a cemetery in Uzhhorod (Ungvar), Ukraine, and that as long as the war continues, the horrific death toll will continue to grow every day. "Therefore, I think that the most important thing is to end the war, stop the killing, and then we can start peace negotiations and reach a peace agreement that will ensure that the whole region will live in peace in the future."

"The government has long ago done its part"

At the end of the interview, the foreign minister was asked about the ratification of Sweden's NATO membership, and said that the government had long ago already done its part. Szijjarto highlighted that he, personally submitted to the National Assembly the proposal to ratify Sweden's accession, as "the government's position is to approve the proposal. But the fact is, many of our parliamentarians have been offended by Swedish politicians who criticize Hungary as not being a democratic country, or the parliament as not being a democratic institution, and call our elections undemocratic," he pointed.

I have made it clear to my Swedish colleagues that they should give assurances to these people who they are expecting to vote in their favor - that they will no longer be labelled anti-democratic because these accusations are unfair,

he added.