Details of Hungary-Ukraine Deal, Revealed

The new border crossing between Nagyhodos and Nagypalad will increase the number of crossing points between Ukraine and Hungary to six, as confirmed by FM Peter Szijjarto on social media. He recalled that less than a month ago, he engaged in phone discussions with Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukrainie's presidential office, regarding the border traffic agreement. This was set to include the creation of a new border crossing point between Nagyhodos and Nagypalad, as well as the facilitation of truck traffic at Beregsurany.

The agreement, signed this week by Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's deputy prime minister and minister for community, territorial and Infrastructure development, along with Hungary's ambassador to Kyiv, solidifies the construction of the new border crossing point between Nagyhodos and Nagypalad, increasing the currrent five crossing points between Hungary and Ukraine to six in the near future,

– FM Szijjarto emphasized.