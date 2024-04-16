MEP Talks About Brussels's Botched Policies + Video

In a video posted on his Facebook page, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch spoke about the failed policies of Brussels, stressing that "Change is needed. Brussels bureaucrats have betrayed the European people". In his view, the Brussels bureaucracy had already failed during the Covid epidemic, and "had turned into outright warmongers" during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Misguided sanctions policies have caused an energy crisis and runaway inflation. The Brussels bureaucracy has declared war on European farmers, and the farmers in Western Europe have already revolted. The Brussels bureaucracy represents a gender ideological madness, declaring a war on normality. Brussels is greenlighting illegal migration and is attacking those EU countries, including Hungary, that want to protect the EU's external borders,

he pointed out.

"Brussels also amounted to failure regarding the departing of the most powerful and one of the most important EU member states. Brexit is a failure of the Brussels bureaucracy."

Brussels is waging jihad on the rule of law, constantly instating a policy of internal sanctions and punishing individual EU member states by cutting off EU funds for political differences,

he remarked.