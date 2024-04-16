Európai UnióDeutsch Tamásbrüsszeli bürokrácia
MEP Talks About Brussels's Botched Policies + Video

"The swamp of Brussels corruption has to be drained," says MEP Tamas Deutsch.

2024. 04. 16. 11:12
Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch at the National Assembly European Affairs Committee meeting in the Hungarian Parliament building on March 27, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)
In a video posted on his Facebook page, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch spoke about the failed policies of Brussels, stressing that "Change is needed. Brussels bureaucrats have betrayed the European people". In his view, the Brussels bureaucracy had already failed during the Covid epidemic, and "had turned into outright warmongers" during the Russia-Ukraine war.

Misguided sanctions policies have caused an energy crisis and runaway inflation. The Brussels bureaucracy has declared war on European farmers, and the farmers in Western Europe have already revolted. The Brussels bureaucracy represents a gender ideological madness, declaring a war on normality. Brussels is greenlighting illegal migration and is attacking those EU countries, including Hungary, that want to protect the EU's external borders,

he pointed out.

"Brussels also amounted to failure regarding the departing of the most powerful and one of the most important EU member states. Brexit is a failure of the Brussels bureaucracy."

Brussels is waging jihad on the rule of law, constantly instating a policy of internal sanctions and punishing individual EU member states by cutting off EU funds for political differences,

he remarked.

The politician pointed out that "the incredible administrative sluggishness of the Brussels bureaucracy has essentially brought the disbursement of EU development funds to a halt. This is an attack on almost all EU member states". According to the MEP, "Brussels bureaucrats have pushed through decisions which have contributed to the start of the indebtedness of European cooperation and financial liabilities for the next generation to the tune of hundreds of billions of euros". As for the rampant corruption in the EU, he stated,

Brussels is awash with systemic corruption and this swamp of Brussels corruption must be drained.

Cover image: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch at the National Assembly European Affairs Committee meeting in the Hungarian Parliament building on March 27, 2024 (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

