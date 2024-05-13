Fidesz MEP: Stakes at EP Elections Have Never Been Higher

As an invited guest of Hunor Kelemen's "open-spech nights series," the EP list leader of the co-ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance criticized the current leadership of the European Union on several issues. However, he also highlighted that EU membership had paved the way for the cross-border reunification of the Hungarian nation, something he described as a very valuable opportunity.

We have the right to vote, we can elect Hungarian MEPs from Transylvania, so let's take advantage of this opportunity,

– Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch said, encouraging Hungarians in Transylvania to participate in the June 9 elections.