Európai UnióEurópaFidesz-KDNP
magyar

Fidesz MEP: Stakes at EP Elections Have Never Been Higher

The stakes of the European Parliament elections have never been as high as they are now, in 2024, neither for Hungarians in Transylvania, nor for Hungarians living in the motherland, Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch said on Sunday in Csikszereda, where he participated in a panel discussion together with the President of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ).

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 13. 12:47
DEUTSCH Tamás
Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch, the EP list leader of the Hungarian governing parties
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

As an invited guest of Hunor Kelemen's "open-spech nights series," the EP list leader of the co-ruling Fidesz-Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance criticized the current leadership of the European Union on several issues. However, he also highlighted that EU membership had paved the way for the cross-border reunification of the Hungarian nation, something he described as a very valuable opportunity.

We have the right to vote, we can elect Hungarian MEPs from Transylvania, so let's take advantage of this opportunity,

– Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch said, encouraging Hungarians in Transylvania to participate in the June 9 elections.

Cover photo: Fidesz MEP Tamas Deutsch, the EP list leader of the Hungarian governing parties (Photo: MTI/Zoltan Balogh)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu