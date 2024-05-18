George Soros to Pay for Ukraine's Victory with Our Blood

Several statements by George Soros indicate that he would rather send East Europeans to their deaths than have American or Western European soldiers die on the front lines. The billionaire stock exchange speculator has also made a number of claims regarding the Ukraine war. For example, according to his own website, he stated on November 1, 1993 that - in the event of a war - NATO should partner with Eastern European proxies to "reduce the risk of body bags for NATO countries."

George Soros, May 24, 2022 (Photo: AFP/Fabrice Coffrini)

Earlier, the Hungarian Mandiner news site also highlighted a study penned by George Soros some thirty years ago, in 1993, entitled "Towards a New World Order: The Future of NATO." In it, Mr Soros said:

The United States would not be called upon to act as the policeman of the world. When it acts, it would act in conjunction with others. Incidentally, the combination of manpower from Eastern Europe with the technical capabilities of NATO would greatly enhance the military potential of the Partnership, because it would reduce the risk of body bags for NATO countries, which is the main constraint on their willingness to act. This is a viable alternative to the looming world disorder.

Brussels' current leaders have learned from Soros

On April 7, 2014, George Soros published an opinion piece on the Open Society Foundations' website, in which he wrote that a new Ukraine is being born, which Russia will not be able to defeat. He said "we are witnessing the birth of a new nation, a new Ukraine - with a limitless future made possible by people willing to sacrifice their lives for their country."

The current pro-war narrative has been present in George Soros's vocabulary for ten years now. Not one European leader has claimed that Ukraine is defending the West. But George Soros, in an interview published on March 30 2015, compared Ukraine to West Berlin and said that it was defending the European Union against Russian aggression.

Ukraine is like West Berlin. Too many people in Europe and Germany turn a blind eye to this fact. [...] They see Ukraine as a financial problem and they treat Ukraine as if it were Greece.[...] People need to understand that Ukraine is defending the EU against Russian aggression.[...] I am ready: there are concrete investment ideas, for example in agriculture and infrastructure projects. [...] I would invest a billion dollars and it should produce a profit. Private investments must be combined with strong political leadership.

The speculator predicts a third world war

The war psychosis is a recurring theme in the billionaire's mindset. In his article published on Project Syndicate on May 24, 2022, Mr Soros raises the prospect of a third world war and calls for the defeat of Vladimir Putin as a necessary step to preserve civilization. He threatens that civilization could collapse if Russia's president was not stopped. He wrote

Russia invaded Ukraine. This has shaken Europe to its core. The European Union was established to prevent such a thing from happening. Even when the fighting stops, as it eventually must, the situation will never revert to the status quo ante. Indeed, the Russian invasion may turn out to be the beginning of World War III, and our civilization may not survive it. The invasion of Ukraine did not come out of the blue. The world has been increasingly engaged over the past half-decade, or longer, in a struggle between two diametrically opposed systems of governance: open society and closed society. [...] Today, China and Russia are the biggest threats to open societies. [...] The Ukrainians are doing their best, counterattacking, even at times boldly penetrating Russian territory. Such tactics have had the added benefit of bringing home to the Russian population what is really going on. The US has also done its best to reduce the financial gap between Russia and Ukraine, most recently by allocating an unprecedented $40 billion in military and financial aid to Ukraine’s government. I can’t predict the outcome, but Ukraine certainly has a fighting chance. [...] Most of us accept the idea that we must eventually die, but we take it for granted that our civilization will survive. Therefore, we must mobilize all our resources to bring the war to an early end. The best and perhaps only way to preserve our civilization is to defeat Putin. That’s the bottom line.

The businessman also emphasized that we may not survive a third world war.

Soros would destroy Russia

George Soros also demonstrated his pro-war stance at the Munich Security Conference on February 16, 2023. There, he spoke about how US President Joe Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky agreed that the war can only end with a Ukrainian victory. According to the US speculator, a Ukrainian victory would lead to the break-up of the Russian empire, signifying a great change for the better. He underlined that

Ukraine is faced with a strategic choice: either to stick to its guns to keep Wagner at bay at further losses, or to score a propaganda victory against Russia and preserve its limited resources for a counter-offensive.

He added that on December 22, President Zelensky flew to Washington to discuss the situation with President Biden, with whom he agreed that the only way to end the war was to win it. However, Biden warned Zelensky that there were limits to what he was willing to do," Mr Soros highlighted.

A third world war must be avoided at all costs and Europe's support for Ukraine must be preserved. The Biden administration will provide Ukraine with the weapons - air defense, tanks and plenty of ammunition - needed to counter a Russian attack and deter future ones. President Zelensky has launched a diplomatic offensive in European countries, urging them to deliver more tanks more swiftly. He also called for fighter jets, and European countries have agreed to start training Ukrainian pilots to fly state-of-the-art aircraft, George Soros said. He emphasized that

(Wagner chief) Prigozhin was instructed by President Putin to achieve victory ahead of the anniversary of the Russian invasion on February 24. He will try to surround the Ukrainian defenders of the city of Bakhmut, where he has numerical superiority. It is possible that he will succeed, but it seems unlikely because the Ukrainian army is putting up strong resistance. Once Ukraine can deploy the promised weapons, the tables could turn. […] On February 11, Prigozhin gave an interview to The Guardian, in which he admitted that he would not be able to trap Bakhmut's Ukrainian defenders. "There are many ways out and fewer ways in," he said.

He spoke about the occupation of Donbass from a perspective of two or three years. This gives Ukraine a narrow window of opportunity this spring, when it will receive the promised weapons to launch a counter-offensive that will determine the fate of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, George Soros said at the time. He added that

the countries of the former Soviet Union are eagerly awaiting the defeat of the Russians in Ukraine because they want to strengthen and declare their independence. This means that a Ukrainian victory would result in the break-up of the Russian empire. Russia would no longer be a threat to Europe and the world. That would be a big change for the better. It would be a huge relief for open societies and cause tremendous problems for closed ones.

The billionaire fosters illusion of Ukrainian victory

There has been no shortage of pro-war statements from George Soros in recent years and decades. On June 6, 2023, he wrote a piece for Project Syndicate, reflecting on Ukraine's attack of Crimea. The US stock exchange speculator also underlined that an end to the war with a Ukrainian victory could come as a positive shock to the world.