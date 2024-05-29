Hungary FM: No Young Hungarians to Ukraine Front Line Under Current Government

Speaking in the small town of Rackeve ahead of a planned campaign event, FM Szijjarto also reflected on ideas to introduce compulsory conscription in Europe. H epointed out that the loss of Ukrainian lives in the war has now become unbearable and the retention of those who want to flee clearly shows that Kyiv needs replacements.

Obviously, it is no coincidence that European politicians, German politicians, are now calling for the introduction of a Europe-wide conscription, not only for men but also for women. It is obvious that European politicians want to send young Europeans to the Russia-Ukrainie front line. Now, we weren't born yesterday, so we know full well how this usually unfolds, and they'll argume that those who are the closest should go first,

– he said. – So the current European declarations on the introduction of European conscription practically mean that they want to send young people from Central Europe, including Hungarians, to fight in the Russia–Ukraine war.

We reject this in the strongest possible terms. As long as we are in government, young Hungarians will not go to the Russian-Ukrainian front line, because this is not our war, it is Russia's war with Ukraine, and we have nothing to do with it,

– FM Szijjarto emphasized. In his view, the best thing would be for the war to end, but this would require negotiations, which would be made possible by a right-wing political turnaround in both Europe and the United States.