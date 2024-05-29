OroszországUkrajnaEurópa
magyar

Hungary FM: No Young Hungarians to Ukraine Front Line Under Current Government

Hungary rejects in the strongest possible terms the idea of compulsory conscription in Europe, and as long as the current government is in power, no young Hungarians will be sent to the front line in Ukraine, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto said in the small town of Rackeve on Tuesday.

Magyar Nemzet
2024. 05. 29. 16:17
SZIJJÁRTÓ Péter
Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Csaba Bus)
Vélemény hírlevélJobban mondva- heti vélemény hírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz füzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Speaking in the small town of Rackeve ahead of a planned campaign event, FM Szijjarto also reflected on ideas to introduce compulsory conscription in Europe. H epointed out that the loss of Ukrainian lives in the war has now become unbearable and the retention of those who want to flee clearly shows that Kyiv needs replacements.

Obviously, it is no coincidence that European politicians, German politicians, are now calling for the introduction of a Europe-wide conscription, not only for men but also for women. It is obvious that European politicians want to send young Europeans to the Russia-Ukrainie front line. Now, we weren't born yesterday, so we know full well how this usually unfolds, and they'll argume that those who are the closest should go first,

– he said. – So the current European declarations on the introduction of European conscription practically mean that they want to send young people from Central Europe, including Hungarians, to fight in the Russia–Ukraine war.

We reject this in the strongest possible terms. As long as we are in government, young Hungarians will not go to the Russian-Ukrainian front line, because this is not our war, it is Russia's war with Ukraine, and we have nothing to do with it,

– FM Szijjarto emphasized. In his view, the best thing would be for the war to end, but this would require negotiations, which would be made possible by a right-wing political turnaround in both Europe and the United States.

Reacting to proposals aimed at increasing weapon deliveries to Ukraine, FM Szijjarto underlined that the European policy had failed and that its response to the war had caused serious damage. However, if the European leaders involved would admit this, it would raise the question of accountability, he added. Hungary's foreign minister concluded by pointing out that Hungary's upcoming EU presidency, starting in July, aims to strengthen the community and that decisions to this end must be taken as soon as possible.

We would like to see that the EU's enlargement towards the Western Balkans is accelerated. We would like to see illegal migration quotas finally forgotten, and we would like to see Europe's competitiveness improved by strengthening the bloc's economic ties in all directions,

– he said.

 

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto (Photo: MTI/Csaba Bus)

add-square Orosz–ukrán háború

Miattuk vagyunk egy lépésre a világháborútól, ezek a politikusok akarják a háborút

20 cikk chevron-right

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu