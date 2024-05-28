Hungary FM: We Do Not Support Mark Rutte for NATO Secretary General

The government does not support Mark Rutte's candidacy for the post of NATO Secretary General, as having 100-percent trust is essential in the North Atlantic Alliance and the Dutch prime minister has previously spoken of "bringing Hungary to its knees", Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in Romania's Târgu Mures on Monday. Responding to journalists' questions at a press brfing he held jointly with Hunor Kelemen, president of the Democratic Alliance of Hungarians in Romania (RMDSZ),

Mr Szijjarto welcomed the fact that Romanian President Klaus Johannis is now an eastern candidate for the post of NATO Secretary General.

He emphasized that nowadays, everyone is talking about strengthening the eastern wing of the North Atlantic Alliance, but "somehow nobody thinks that if the threat comes from the East, then maybe the Secretary General should also come from the East".

Regarding the candidacy of outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, he underlined that the Hungarian government was unable to back him, as he previously threatened to "force Hungary to its knees."