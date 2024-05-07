Immigrants are over-represented in Paris's crime statistics. Data shows that 77% of rapes solved in 2023 were perpetrated by individuals without French passports, with many of the crimes occurring in tourist areas, writes the international V4NA news agency.

Aujourd’hui en France, il y a une agression sexuelle toutes les 6 minutes, 77% des auteurs de viols á Paris sont étrangers. Ce qui menace en 2024 la liberté des femmes, c’est l’immigration de masse et l’islamisation.#Cávous #VotezMarion pic.twitter.com/9NbQXPMoBK — Marion Maréchal (@MarionMarechal) April 22, 2024

French conservative politician Marion Maréchal responded to these alarming statistics by emphasizing that

What truly threatens women's freedom in France today is the fact that a sexual assault occurs every six minutes in this country.

Ms Maréchal argues that immigration and Islamisation pose significant challenges to French society and identity.

Today, young girls are being beaten and lynched because they do not adhere to Islamic rules and dress codes. This represents a threat to our deeply-rooted identity,

– she asserted.