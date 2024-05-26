Mate Kocsis: European Leaders Plotting to Get More Involved in War + Video

– If the European continent was united in its desire to avoid war in our neighborhood, then - without claiming it for certain - there would be a good chance that it could achieve it, Fidesz's Mate Kocsis said in Gyongyos, a key stop of the Fidesz-Christian Democrat alliance's rural campaign trail.

Fidesz's group leader underlined that this is not the case. To the contrary: European leaders are now trying to figure out how to get even more involved in this war. At first it was only about sending helmets, but now we are somewhere in the region of a hundred billion euros, he recalled.

And it may only be one or two countries that are actively involved at first, but the alliance systems mean that NATO countries will inevitably be drawn into the conflict,

– Mr Kocsis warned at the forum.