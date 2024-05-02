Tamas Menczer: Instead of Building Europe's Peace, Brussels Is Building War + Video

– We joined the European Union twenty years ago. When we joined, we shared two clear goals: to have peace in Europe and prosperity. Today, two of these are missing: peace and prosperity. This is why we keep saying that change is needed in Brussels," the politician said.

Brussels has promised that we will respect each other; that member states will respect each other, just as Brussels institutions will respect the member states. However, we Hungarians receive no respect. We are being blackmailed and pressured because of our pro-peace stance. Brussels is pro-war, and instead of building peace in Europe, it is building war. So this is why we say that we need change in Brussels.

In his video message, Mr Menczer underlined that Brussels - with all its decisions on sanctions affecting the economy and the energy sector - is and was destroying people's living standards in Europe. This is why we say that we need change in Brussels. On June 9, let's send delegates to Brussels who really care about peace and prosperity in Europe. On June 9, only peace, only Fidesz", the communications chief of Hungary's truling Fidesz party said, urging his Facebook followers.

Tamas Menczer also posted another video, in which he reacted to a claim made by the wife of (ex-PM) Ferenc Gyurcsany, namely that their government (to be led by the Democratic Coalition, or DK- ed.) would restore the honor of work in Hungary, and that they would pay decent pensions and wages.

Politics is an empirical genre. We know perfectly well that you have already ruined this country once, that you have not restored the honor of work, and you have pushed masses of Hungarians into unemployment. You have not paid decent pensions. In fact, you rescinded one month's pension from the elderly, and you have not paid a decent wage either: you took away one month's wage from the people,

– the politician explained, recalling that the Orban government had created one million jobs. - We gave back and defended Hungarian retirees' 13th month pension that you annuled, and today's minimum wage is more than the average wage under your rule, he said. He went on to describe the Hungarian government's family support schemes as unique across the world.

You have already destroyed this country, you would destroy it again, and you would drag us into war, he said. You are pro-war, but we are pro-peace, so we will preserve and protect the peace and security of Hungary,

– Mr Menczer said. In a statement sent to MTI on Wednesday, the Fidesz communications director addressed his words to Ferenc Gyurcsány's wife, saying he had a proposal for her. - I'll be in a Mandiner podcast at 2 pm on Thursday, to discuss Hungary and Europe. If you aren't a coward, come along or send one of your wingmen, even Csaba Molnar, to the Mandiner news outlet at 2 pm. I will be there," he said.

Cover photo: Tamas Menczer, Fidesz's communications director (Photo: MTI/Tibor Illyes)