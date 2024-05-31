Ukrainian Refugees Evicted to Make Room for Afghan, Syrian and Turkish Migrants

When the war broke out in Ukraine and hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians streamed into Germany, there was an outpouring of support, but now Ukrainian refugees are increasingly being sidelined due to migrants: 1,700 people have been told to leave their homes in the Saxony region of Erzgebirge to make room for new arrivals,

According to the article by V4NA international news agency, the district office sent termination letters to Ukrainians occupying 650 apartments in the cities of Zschopau, Aue, and Marienberg, telling the tenants they would no longer be able to stay in their apartments from July, which means they have just weeks to find new places to live.

These Ukrainians need to make way for migrants from Syria, Afghanistan, and Turkey who are currently undergoing asylum procedures, but the issue is that 90 percent of all available asylum housing is occupied.

The letter the Ukrainians received said that they were previously warned to find new apartments, stating:

For this reason, we hereby call on you to immediately find your own living space and to leave the apartment provided to you by June 15th at 12 p.m. From this date, we revoke the use of the apartment.

Ukrainian war refugees are not covered by asylum seeker benefits but instead have access to the German “citizen benefit.” The downside of their status means they have to take care of their own housing accommodations, V4NA writes.

