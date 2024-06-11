David Vitezy Asks for People's Help in Revealing the Truth

The election, in terms of who will be the next mayor of Budapest, ended with a razor-thin discrepency with a total of 324 votes separating candidate David Vitezy from incumbent Budapest Mayor Gergely Karacsony, who is currently the winner. However, Mr Vitezy indicated that there were many open questions and suspicious cases, with nearly 25,000 invalid votes - a record number - cast in the election.

The opposition LMP's mayoral candidate had already stated earlier that he would not leave it at that, as he wanted to clarify the situation so that the truth would come out.

Mr Vitezy shared on his social media page that they have been receiving signals all day about the record number of nearly 25,000 invalid votes.

Based on this, there may have been some procedural errors that could have affected the outcome of the mayoral election,

– he wrote. Mr Vitezy has called on anyone who's experienced a similar situation to write to them.