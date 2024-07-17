EU Respect for Principles of Rule of Law and Democracy Revealed

The European Parliament has just been formed and already refuses to represent all European voters. This is what Janos Boka wrote about the EP plenary session on his Facebook page .

Today the European Parliament ignored the demands for change of nearly 18 million citizens by not selecting a single vice president from among the Patriots for Europe group members,

the Hungarian minister for EU Affairs posted on his website. As Magyar Nemzet reported previously, the Patriots are under considerable fire in the European Parliament. A total of three MEPs from the European People's Party (EPP) have been elected as vice presidents of the European Parliament, as were two from the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR), five from the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats (S&D), two from Renew Europe, one from the Greens and one from the Left. Not one MEP from the Patriots for Europe was elected vice president, despite the group having become one of the most weighty forces in the institution.

This is a violation of parliamentary custom and of the constitutional traditions common to the member states, and is disrespectful of the principles undergirding rule of law and democracy,

