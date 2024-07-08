Következő mérkőzések
Orban and Trump Want Peace

Donald Trump Jr says enough of the constant wars. The son of the former US president says his father and Viktor Orban want to see peace brought back to the world.

Kozma Zoltán
2024. 07. 08. 13:20
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) received by former US President Donald Trump in his Mar-a-lago residence on March 8, 2024. Photo taken and released by the Hungarian Prime Minister's press office on March 8, 2024 (Photo: Zoltan Fischer/AFP)
Prime Minister Orban, like my father, wants to see peace brought back to the world. This is what Donald Trump Jr wrote on X. The former president's son said:

Enough of constant wars and endless amounts of money to fund them... Peace must be the ultimate goal.

Donald Trump Jr was reposting a post put out by Viktor Orban. 

Blessed Are The Peacemakers,

the president's son added.

As Magyar Nemzet previously reported, Beijing is the third stop on the peace mission tour. The prime minister arrived in China early Monday morning.

Viktor Orban met the Ukrainian president in Kyiv as part of his peace mission the day after Hungary took over the EU presidency. During his Kyiv visit last Tuesday, he asked  Volodymyr Zelensky to consider a time-bound ceasefire, and on Friday he was in Moscow to discuss possible peace terms with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban (left) received by former US President Donald Trump in his Mar-a-lago residence on March 8, 2024. Photo taken and released by the Hungarian Prime Minister's press office on March 8, 2024 (Photo: Zoltan Fischer/AFP)
 

