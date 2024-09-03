PM Orban Reigns Supreme on Social Media

In recent years, social media has become an important forum for political communication, with a growing number of Hungarian politicians being present on the various sites. Initially, politicians were only on Facebook, but more and more are now appearing on Instagram and the increasingly popular TikTok. In terms of followers, Viktor Orban is the most followed politician in Hungary, with 1.2 million followers on Facebook, far outnumbering the stats of opposition politicians on the platform.

PM Orban is also doing well on Instagram, where he has 218,000 followers, and on TikTok, a platform where he's only been present for over a year, yet he nearly has 200,000 followers.

Citing data published by Statista.com for July 2024, the Mandiner news portal highlighted earlier that the majority of TikTok users are between 18 and 34 years old. Thus, PM Orban is also very popular on a site used predominantly by young people.