PM Orban: Hungary, Democratic Republic of Congo to Launch Comprehensive Strategic Cooperation Program

Felix Tshisekedi's visit can be considered of historic importance as this is the first time the President of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) pays a visit in Hungary, PM Orban highlighted. Africa's significance can't be overstated, as it will play a huge role in the future of the whole world, he said, adding that the continent's population is expected to grow by hundreds of millions in the next 20 years.

We are talking about such a huge mass of people, which is difficult to imagine in a European context, since the population in Europe is decreasing. Looking after the needs of so many people, providing education and jobs, and organizing health care is an unprecedented challenge for Africa,

he said, adding that in his view, the DRC has a determining role in Africa. "We are here to welcome the president of a large country that is facing great historical challenges," he said.

Hungary has proposed a comprehensive strategy for Africa's development several times in the EU, "but will not wait for decisions from Brussels but start our own part in that program," PM Orban said.

On Monday, Viktor Orban and Felix Tshisekedi agreed to launch a comprehensive strategic cooperation program, which will rest on an economic pillar, an infrastructure development pillar and an education pillar.

It is not now that Hungary-Congo relations start, he recalled, as Hungary, together with Serbia, has established a joint a diplomatic mission in Kinshasa, and permission has been issued to open DRC's representation in Budapest.

PM Orban highlighted that the flagship project of the program's economic leg will be a 600 million dollar road and bridge construction investment, led and co-financed by Hungary. The project will connect the DRC with Zambia, he added.

Hungary has one of the largest battery production capacities in the world, Hungary's prime minister noted, adding that the country is the fourth-largest manufacturer this year and expected to become the second largest next year. The DRC is the supplier of many of the raw materials for batteries, especially cobalt, "so a trilateral cooperation is also possible there," he said.

An agreement on the modernization of agriculture is also in the pipeline, with Hungary having a role in seed production and milk and food processing,

Viktor Orban said, adding that the two countries are working to conclude an agreement on water management.

He noted that the Hungary Helps Agency has implemented 12 development and humanitarian projects in the DRC, and that Hungarian universities have been receiving Congolese students with Hungarian state scholarships for four years. Viktor Orban pointed out that the Democratic Republic of Congo is important not only because of its size and extremely rich raw material deposits, but also because of its policy and stabilizing role in the region. Hungary appreciates this and therefore cooperates with the DRC in international organizations and supports Congo's candidacy for the UN Security Council.

Cover photo: Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban meets President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi (Source: Facebook/Viktor Orban)