Budapest Is Among the Top Cities

The compilation also makes note of the highlights of each Advent festivity. As for the Christmas Market at the Basilica, they mention the 3D light show, now an annual feature and the hundred and fifty vendors offering an enticing selection of sweets, wine and handicrafts. Around 800,000 people visit the market on Vorosmarty Square in the heart of the city over the Christmas period to delight in the Hungarian fried dough (langos) and chimney cake as well as the surprises revealed in the giant Advent calendar,

with the opening of a new window each day from December 1 through 23 in anticipation of the Christ Child's birth.

Both fairs in Budapest open on November 15, with the Vorosmarty Square fair closing on New Year's Eve, while the Advent Market at the Basilica closes on New Year's Day, Metropol reports.

The Origo portal has made a compilation of the best Christmas Markets in the country, from Zalaegerszeg to Debrecen.