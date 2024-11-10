Budapest Is Among the Top Cities

The Christmas Markets start opening their doors in November and CNN decided to present the best of them. The US news channel's top twenty-two recommended Advent events include both of Budapest's big fairs.
Their first round picks include long-standing markets such as the one in Vienna, along with those in many other European cities such as Prague, Strasbourg, Basel and Brussels. There are also some North American locations, such as New York, Chicago and Toronto, as well as some rather exotic offers, such as in Singapore.
A point of pride from a Hungarian perspective is that both of Budapest's major Christmas Markets, the one in front of St Stephen's Basilica and the one on Vorosmarty Square, have made the favorites list.