Classes Resume Safely Following Bomb Threat

Everyone is safe, and

teaching can resume safely in all Hungarian schools on Friday,

stated Bence Retvari, following police inspections of more than 300 schools across the country after Thursday’s bomb threats. The Parliamentary State Secretary of the Ministry of the Interior discussed the events on the "48 Perc" news analysis program on the M1 TV.

Retvari reported that,

in addition to the 303 institutions who received bomb threats via email , 16 other schools were inspected

at their request, citing security concerns. No explosives were found in any of the locations.

Photo: Norbert Nagy

The state secretary praised the calm and organized handling of the situation, emphasizing that no panic arose despite the unprecedented nature of the threat in Hungary. He thanked teachers for their composure, parents for their cooperation, and police officers for their thorough inspections, highlighting the exemplary collaboration. "We can be proud of having a well-functioning country. Hungary has once again proven that in times of crisis, Hungarians can unite," he stressed.

To ensure immediate information exchange and efficient response and cooperation, a command unit was established, including members from key organizations such as the National Police Headquarters, Budapest Police Headquarters, National Bureau of Investigation, National Protective Service, Constitution Protection Office, Counter-Terrorism Center, and the Disaster Management Authority.

Investigations yield progress

The state secretary stated that police are working tirelessly on the investigation. Although the perpetrators are yet unknown, authorities have made progress, examining emails, metadata, and camera footage. Efforts are focused on identifying suspicious activities and objects, and then reallocating resources as needed.

Significant steps have been taken by investigators; they know much more now than they did this morning.

He also referenced similar threats in Slovakia in three waves, the Czech Republic, and Bulgaria in recent days. One threat message received in Slovakia contained Islamist elements and closely resembled one in Hungary, although the Hungarian text contained unusual linguistic errors. Hungary is cooperating with Slovak, Czech and Bulgarian authorities and has informed Europol to aid the investigation. Uncovering the details and apprehending the perpetrator is a top priority, Retvari stressed.

Photo: Norbert Nagy

"If the perpetrator is in Hungary, they will most certainly be apprehended," Retvari assured, citing the joint effort of the police and intelligence services. He also mentioned the increased capacity for school psychologists with numbers having more than doubled over the past decade to address the emotional impact on students.

Threats not uncommon in Europe

Responding to a question from the press, Retvari explained that school email addresses are easily accessible on their websites as well as on the ministry website, making them easy targets for threats.

While Budapest schools were primarily affected, other areas and institutions in different countries have also faced similar threats. However, schools were the main target in all locations. Impacting children and parents serves as a prime motivation to perpetrator(s).

"We live in dangerous times in a dangerous world. In Western Europe, it’s not just threats that occur on a daily basis, but actual attacks - often without warning. Hungary takes all threats seriously, deploying police, bomb squads, dogs, and special equipment. All schools were thoroughly inspected in this case, as well," he said noting the unfortunate increase in threats of the past ten years linked to the uncontrolled influx of illegal migration in Europe. Retvari said Hungary strives to prevent such incidents by maintaining strict anti-migration policies and securing its southern border. "We cannot accept what the mayor of London said—that people have to get used to terror attacks as part of urban life," he emphasized.

"Hungary refuses to accept anything that compromises our security, whether it’s migration or societal changes reducing safety."

"We fight against these to ensure everyone feels safer here in Hungary than in other countries," he concluded.