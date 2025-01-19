Fidesz MEP to Attend Trump's Inauguration

Kinga Gal, vice-president of the Patriots for Europe party family and MEP of Fidesz, will attend the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the United States. Alongside Monday’s ceremony, Kinga Gal and the Patriots' delegation will also participate in pre- and post-inauguration events organized by the Republicans.

Although the temperature in Washington is freezing, the atmosphere of the events is warm and welcoming,

Kinga Gal noted in a Facebook post. She emphasized that the meetings aim to further strengthen the ties between European patriotic parties and their American friends.

It’s time to make Europe great again,

she added. Kinga Gal, along with Santiago Abascal, heads the large Patriots' delegation, which is holding several important meetings in the United States. The delegation considers Trump's inauguration a new milestone in transatlantic cooperation between patriots, which could contribute to deepening the relationship between Europe and the United States.

The delegation’s goal is to build bridges between Europe and the US based on shared patriotic principles, the post said.

Kinga Gal highlighted that the meetings held on the sidelines of the inauguration reinforce the relationship between the Patriots and Republicans and provide an opportunity to develop joint political strategies. The series of events clearly indicates that international cooperation organized around patriotic values is becoming increasingly significant in the global political arena.

Cover photo: Kinga Gal, Santiago Abascal, and Hungarian Ambassador to the US Szabolcs Takacs in Washington (Source: Facebook/Kinga Gal)