Almost everything is deteriorating across Europe, right-wing, conservative parties are strengthening everywhere, winning elections, and the party family has become the third strongest group in the European Parliament, Petra Steger pointed out.

We do not yet have a majority, but through our work, our size, our pressure and the attention we receive in the media, a growing number of issues are coming into focus, and the parties must give in and rethink their positions. During the previous parliamentary session in Strasbourg, it was possible to break through the wall for the first time, and the motions put forward by the patriotic parties representing a Europe of sovereign nations were also passed,

said the MEP, and went on to say that

there is a lot going on, but I promise we will keep up the pressure, we will not give up. One of the most important things is the work of free journalists, who can report on what is taking place without political pressure, because otherwise we will make no progress. That is why it is important that all dissatisfied citizens share and pass on our content,

Growing number of allies in fixing Europe

Mateusz Morawiecki, the new presidential candidate of the European Conservatives and Reformers (ECR), stated in an interview that the ECR wants to ensure a greater role for the member states in the EU and cooperate with the Patriots for Europe group.

Morawiecki wants to continue the work of Giorgia Meloni, who has put the ECR on solid foundations. He sees the decline of Europe's competitiveness and identity, and promises to pursue an ambitious policy. He said that his most important goal was to ensure strong nation-state sovereignty and to prevent the centralization of the EU.

Morawiecki highlighted his excellent relations with Viktor Orban and Santiago Abascal, as well as his identity in common with US President-elect Donald Trump, calling for closer European-American cooperation.

In an interview with Magyar Nemzet, Miklos Szantho, director general of the Center for Fundamental Rights, called the rise of the Patriots for Europe party family and Trump's victory a historic turning point that could save the soul of the West if the opportunity is seized. He criticized the EU, which he said was engaged in warmongering, ignoring Hungary's efforts for peace.

He explained the left's frustration with the rise of patriotic forces fighting against immigration and war.

Woke ideology losing ground in the US has increased fear among the European liberal elite. Szantho called for strengthening the international unity of patriotic forces and taking action against progressive ideology.

Speaking about the Patriots for Europe, Viktor Orban said that the recent European Parliament elections resulted in a clear pro-change majority, and in his assessment, political forces that wanted change, including the European People's Party, had won in 17 of the 27 member states.

Cover photo: MEP Petra Steger (Photo: AFP)