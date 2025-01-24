külügyminiszterKözel-KeletenSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM: We Must Do All We Can to Restore Peace in the Middle East

The recent developments in the Middle East have rightly captivated the world’s attention, as numerous changes have fundamentally reshaped the region’s dynamics in recent times, Hungary's minister of foreign affairs and trade wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 01. 24. 11:26
Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, on January 17, 2025. (Photo: MTI/Tamas Purger)
FM Szijjarto announced that he had a phone conversation with Abdullah bin Zayed, the foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates, during which they reviewed the regional situation.

We paid particular attention to the issues that will also be on the agenda at next week’s EU Foreign Ministers' Council meeting. We agreed that the international community must do everything in its power to ensure that peace, calm, and stability return to the Middle East and to prevent the advance of extremist movements,

 – the minister wrote.

––

 

