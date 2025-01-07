When Joe Biden bestowed the highest civilian honor of the United States on George Soros, his aim was to provoke the world’s patriots. Yet, with the same gesture, he inadvertently exposed the close cooperation between private financial empires and the Democratic administration. Globalist forces seek to discredit as conspiracy theory any effort to shine a light on the self-destructive and self-defeating activities of politicians who unscrupulously serve empire-building agendas, dismantling Western civilization. This makes it crucial to identify and point to every instance when they cannot resist coming out into the open to pat each other on the back and, in doing so, confess their actions.

First, it’s worth examining who is eligible to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom. According to the Hungarian daily Nepszava, which enthusiastically reported the news, recipients include those who have made lasting contributions in politics, sports, entertainment, civil rights, philanthropy, LGBTQ advocacy, and science. This is how figures like football genius Lionel Messi and Oscar-winning actor Denzel Washington ended up on the same list as speculator George Soros.

In this way, genuine achievements are lumped together with hypocritical actions that have highly divisive consequences, exploiting the fact that Messi’s reputation won’t be tarnished by sharing a platform with Soros. Meanwhile, Soros undeservedly basks in the glow of the genuine giants surrounding him.

This tactic is not unfamiliar in Soros’ networks. They similarly mix their human rights, humanitarian, and charitable goals with sly interference in the internal politics of sovereign nations, and when this ignoble attempt is rejected, they accuse the dissenters of ingratitude and anti-Semitism. Alex Soros, celebrating the award, called his father a true patriot who has fought for freedom and human rights throughout his life. However, this is a blatant case of concept theft. The globalists have realized how much power there is when patriots bring to life the concepts of homeland, nation, and mother tongue, and they apparently can't do anything about this power. They solved the problem by casually stealing these concepts and starting to use them unscrupulously.

Yet, it rings utterly false when younger Soros calls his father—a self-proclaimed immigrant and champion of illegal migration—a true patriot. It is as absurd as when Hungary’s globalist opposition politicians call treason a patriotic act. Ferenc Gyurcsany, for instance, sees himself as Hungary’s greatest patriot while his wife fights tooth and nail in Brussels to cut off EU funding to Hungary in an effort to destabilize its economy and weaken the national government’s patriotic majority.

EU member states are increasingly recognizing the disastrous consequences of Soros's plan, which has unleashed illegal migration onto the continent. In Western European cities, more than half of schoolchildren don't speak the host country's language. The destruction witnessed during Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations has made it clear that integration is an empty concept, leaving host nations in existential peril. Enraged mobs are shouting in the streets, calling for a caliphate and the introduction of Sharia law, and we are being asked by the chief idiot of the committee of the deranged not to wish each other a Merry Christmas to avoid offending the sensitivities of the invaders. We stand in fear, along with armed police officers amidst concrete barriers, in the hustle and bustle that was once a festivity, praying for our loved ones to return home before dark. This is Alex Soros's freedom, for which his father supposedly fought so long.

Ukraine, the Middle East, and the escalating tension in Taiwan are stark examples of the global peace that George Soros is credited with promoting by the White House. This is how peace has become war in the globalist newspeak. This is why Weber can claim that Viktor Orban’s peace mission aimed to prolong the war, while his and his associates' warmongering and the EU’s countless billions in aid and arms shipments to Ukraine are touted as the only path to global peace. For three years now, there has been a war of numbers over whether the Russians or the Ukrainians lie more about their death toll, instead of doing everything possible to ensure that no one dies in this war of the private financial empires represented by Soros, among others. This is how the concept of philanthropist, so often affixed to the speculator, became an empty label.

Considering all this, the strong reactions the award sparked, which of course do not come from Biden's environment, are much more understandable.

American host Joey Mannarino called Soros a "subversive lunatic" who tried to destroy the social fabric of Hungary. Sadly, in other countries, he not only tried, but has been more successful.

Of course, indirectly, through the networks he created and funded. Elon Musk, too, didn’t mince words, likening Soros to Emperor Palpatine from Star Wars—the Dark Lord himself.

And let's face it, when incomprehensible things happen around us, and no matter how much we search for the cause, only the interests of the globalist private financial empires, also represented by Soros, emerge in the darkness. This is reminiscent of a scene from the film, where a subordinate nervously reports to the Dark Lord about the war’s grim status. Despite catastrophic setbacks—the Death Star destroyed, the Jedi victorious—the villain grins and says: "Everything is proceeding as I have foreseen." His only goal is to spread the dark force: hatred, anger, destruction, pain, and death triumphing over life and love. So he doesn't mind the losses, and he's especially happy when, in the intoxication of victory, his enemies and supporters are preparing for new battles instead of peace. He thrives when the dark force spreads, that's where his profit and power come from.

We know such figures locally too. For instance, Peter Magyar incites his followers to the most furious ranting and vile hatred in the name of love while accusing government supporters of doing exactly that. I had to think deeply about how I could have become a hatemonger in the eyes of some people, when I would like to erase this feeling from others and it would not occur to me to arouse it. A very strange suspicion came over me.

The toxic fruit of the defamatory, stigmatizing, and discrediting work with which left-liberal forces have been inciting hatred against Viktor Orban, the government, and supporters of the governing parties for more than two decades has now ripened.

Orban-phobics and Fidesz-haters have grown into a crowd of people who have only one remedy for all their grievances: curse Fidesz and Orban. They hate us so much that this outburst of negative feelings is unbearable even for them. But they also see us as the cause of this horror. I hate him, I feel sick from hatred, and because I hate him, he is to blame for my bad mood, so he is the hatemonger. This is how we, national, Christian, conservative, right-wing people, became hatemongers, and that is why they hate us more and more. And this is how hatred turned into love, in the spirit of which Peter Magyar shouts our non-existent sin into our faces on all existing surfaces five times a day, like some confused muezzin.

He seems to be unaware that despite all his efforts, he has missed out on the Medal of Freedom.