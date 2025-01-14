Living in Fear, Swedes Are Poised to Arm Themselves

The primary causes of Swedes’ growing anxiety are crime and violent incidents, but the war also plays a role. A recent survey – reported by the Swedish Samnytt news portal – found that 65 percent of respondents do not believe the police would respond in time if they were victims of a crime.

This growing sense of insecurity has also sparked interest in self-defense measures. According to the survey, 21 percent of Swedes said they would like to purchase a firearm to protect themselves.

Torbjorn Sjostrom, the CEO of Novus – the company conducting the survey – told TV4 in an interview.

For a long time, authorities have communicated the idea that it is up to individuals and citizens to look after themselves. Combined with daily shootings, this makes people feel that if something happens, they are the ones who must ensure their own safety,

Mr. Sjostrom also noted that Swedish voters are increasingly divided into two camps: one prioritizes tougher measures against crime, while the other focuses on issues like climate change, healthcare, and international affairs.