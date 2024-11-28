bűnözésSvédországmaffia
magyar

Criminal Gangs in Sweden Ramp Up Mafia-Style Tactics

Criminal organizations are tightening their grip across Sweden. In many cases, they enlist minors to commit serious crimes, including murder. A record number of juveniles are now in detention, and experts warn that gangs, predominantly made up of migrants, are resorting to mafia-style methods.

Magyar Nemzet
Forrás: V4NA2024. 11. 28. 16:09
Prison, illustration (Source: Pexels)
Prison, illustration (Source: Pexels)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Migrant gangs in Sweden now routinely recruit minors to commit the most serious crimes, such as murder, since minors can only receive lenient sentences. Currently, a record 123 minors are being held in the country’s specialised day-care-like juvenile detention centres. Most of these youths are from non-Western immigrant backgrounds and are detained on suspicion of crimes such as murder, attempted murder, and serious firearm offences, according to the international V4NA news agency.

Sweden’s juvenile centres are severely overcrowded, consistently holding well over 100 minors at any given time. As soon as the justice or social services system releases some juveniles, new offenders arrive to take their place, according to the Swedish Samnytt news portal.

They highlight that this figure represents a dramatic increase compared to previous years. In 2017, only a few dozen young offenders were detained in these centres.

The data underscores how organised crime is tightening its grip on Sweden. Experts warn that organised crime is entrenching itself in Swedish society in much the same way the mafia did in Italy.

For decades, the mafia poisoned Italian society, and due to migration, Sweden is now facing a similar situation,

concluded Carina Gunnarson, associate professor of political science at Uppsala University and a researcher at the Swedish Defence Research Agency (FOI).

"I am often asked whether Sweden has a mafia like Italy. My answer is that there are striking similarities, and the methods are similar, too," Ms. Gunnarson stated during a seminar highlighted by Dagens industri.

She cited examples of crimes linked to waste management, in the construction sector, the assistance services, and even home care.

Gunnar Appelgren, a chief inspector with the Sodertalje police who has been involved in uncovering numerous municipal scandals, confirmed the gravity of the situation, noting that criminals are infiltrating local government.

In Sodertalje, we have seen high-ranking officials dismissed from the municipality over bribery cases. We’ve seen brokers for major banks convicted of bribery, and real estate agents who were also convicted,

– mondta.

The city of Sodertalje has also faced problems with criminal gangs harassing small business owners and shopkeepers, extorting them for payments.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Pexels)

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekKatona Tamás

Hatalmas titok derült ki, Gyurcsány embere borította a bilit

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Ebből baj lesz.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu