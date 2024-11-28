Criminal Gangs in Sweden Ramp Up Mafia-Style Tactics

Sweden’s juvenile centres are severely overcrowded, consistently holding well over 100 minors at any given time. As soon as the justice or social services system releases some juveniles, new offenders arrive to take their place, according to the Swedish Samnytt news portal.

They highlight that this figure represents a dramatic increase compared to previous years. In 2017, only a few dozen young offenders were detained in these centres.

The data underscores how organised crime is tightening its grip on Sweden. Experts warn that organised crime is entrenching itself in Swedish society in much the same way the mafia did in Italy.

For decades, the mafia poisoned Italian society, and due to migration, Sweden is now facing a similar situation,

– concluded Carina Gunnarson, associate professor of political science at Uppsala University and a researcher at the Swedish Defence Research Agency (FOI).

"I am often asked whether Sweden has a mafia like Italy. My answer is that there are striking similarities, and the methods are similar, too," Ms. Gunnarson stated during a seminar highlighted by Dagens industri.

She cited examples of crimes linked to waste management, in the construction sector, the assistance services, and even home care.

Gunnar Appelgren, a chief inspector with the Sodertalje police who has been involved in uncovering numerous municipal scandals, confirmed the gravity of the situation, noting that criminals are infiltrating local government.

In Sodertalje, we have seen high-ranking officials dismissed from the municipality over bribery cases. We’ve seen brokers for major banks convicted of bribery, and real estate agents who were also convicted,

The city of Sodertalje has also faced problems with criminal gangs harassing small business owners and shopkeepers, extorting them for payments.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: Pexels)