Decree Facilitates Construction of Thousands of New Homes

The government decree accelerating the issuing of building permits for housing projects where homes are eligible for fixed 3 percent home loans scheme was published in the official gazette, Magyar Kozlony, on Monday, the Prime Minister's Office said. As a result, the construction of thousands of new homes could start across the country as early as this fall. Through administrative measures, the government will also support and accelerate all construction projects aimed to build first homes for young people.

Thousands of new homes may be built starting this fall (Photo: Pexels)

Last week, the Home Start Program Office was established within the Prime Minister’s Office. The office is tasked with implementing effectively the the fixed 3 percent loan program and ensuring coordination between government and non-government agencies to facilitate the launch of new housing developments.

It is of paramount importance that housing developments built at affordable prices for young people can begin as soon as possible, which is why the government is significantly accelerating their permitting procedures.

According to the decree any construction project that aims to build at least 250 apartments, and at least 70pc of them meet the criteria of the Home Start Program, can become a priority investment of national economy importance and can obtain a building permit through an accelerated licensing procedure.

The investments possibly eligible for accelerated procedures will be examined by the Home Start Program Office together with the Construction and Transportation Ministry. The goal is to ensure that, in addition to keeping in mind construction concerns,

the development of several thousand new homes for first-time home buyers can begin within a few months,

satisfying the needs of young people, ensuring stable orders for the construction industry, and contributing significantly to economic growth.