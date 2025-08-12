izraeli külügyminiszterközel-keletSzijjártó Péter
magyar

Hungary FM Holds Important Talks on Middle East

Alongside the hopefully decisive Alaska summit on the war in Ukraine, the expected developments in Gaza are now the main topic in international politics. "At noon today, in a phone conversation with my Israeli foreign minister colleague Gideon Sa’ar, we reviewed the evolving situation in the Middle East," Peter Szijjarto wrote on his Facebook page.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 08. 12. 11:53
Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)
In his social media post, Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto stated that during the discussion they agreed on four important points:

Szijjártó Péter Gideon Sa’ar izraeli külügyminiszter-kollégával telefonos tárgyalás keretében tekintették át a közel-keleti helyzet alakulását (Fotó: AFP)
Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and his Israeli counterpart Gideon Sa'ar had a telephone conversation to review developments in the Middle East (Photo: AFP)
 
  1. Access to humanitarian aid must be increased
  2. All hostages — including the one Hungarian citizen — must be released immediately and unconditionally
  3. The right to live in safety, free from terror and rocket attacks, must be restored for everyone living in the region
  4. The terrorist organization called Hamas must have no role whatsoever in the future of the Middle East

Szijjarto wrote.

Cover photo: Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto (Photo: AFP)

