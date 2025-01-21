MEPs of Tisza Party Undergo "Preschool Adjustment Period"

The Tisza Party has published a self-revealing photo on its social media page ahead of the European Parliament session in Strasbourg. The party's MEPs will be working in the French city this week, representing the interests of the Hungarian people and seeking solutions to the challenges facing us, the post reads.

Weber, the boss

The picture posted as an illustration, however, says more than words: it was probably taken at an earlier meeting, where Peter Magyar and a bunch of Tisza Party MEPs standing between the rows of chairs listen like schoolchildren to Manfred Weber briefing them. The Hungarophobic leader of the European People's Party must have been explaining something important to the MEPs of the Tisza Party, as Peter Magyar, half-rising from his chair, listens intently to the instructions of his "boss".

Preschoolers settling in

The photo is an excellent illustration of the process that Zoltan Tarr, the leader of the EP delegation of the Tisza Party, compared in a recent interview to preschool adjustment period.

In a video by Gulyasagyu Media, the MEP said that "the first thing would be that I think we have managed to integrate well not only into the People's Party, into the community..." At that point, the presenter interjected, "so it was like preschool settling-in", to which Zoltan Tarr agreed and added that "though there was not as much crying and as much fighting as in preschool".

No independent opinion

Weber's briefing is not surprising, because Zoltan Tarr previously revealed that they always do what the EPP expects of them. In an interview with the Republikon Institute last October, the MEP said that they do not hold an independent opinion, "so in many respects we do indeed rely on the EPP's position, which is also a kind of duty, and this again stems from the fact that if we are members of something, we should not constantly question how and in what way we represent the obligations and positions that we have assumed as members".