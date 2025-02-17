German Chancellor Hopefuls Go Head-to-Head + Video

The final stretch of Germany's election campaign saw four chancellor candidates face off. Alice Weidel, the candidate for Alternative for Germany (AfD), Christian Democrat hopeful Friedrich Merz, Social Democrat (SPD) candidate Olaf Scholz, and Green Party leader Robert Habeck are debating live on air. "We will do everything we can to limit illegal immigration," Olaf Scholz said during the debate. Mr. Scholz believes they have been successful in reducing the number of illegal migrants flowing into Germany. He emphasized that efforts should be made to send people without residence permits back to the relevant European countries.

Many are eager to hear how the chancellor candidates, including Alice Weidel, co-chair of the AfD, envision Germany’s future. Photo: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

The German government is the only one in Europe that is still bringing refugees from Afghanistan to Germany, partly with the help of non-governmental organizations through the foreign ministry under Ms. Baerbock, essentially without oversight,

– Friedrich Merz replied.

The responsibility for today's problems, including migration, lies with the CDU/CSU, the Greens and the SPD,

The responsibility for today's problems, including migration, lies with the CDU/CSU, the Greens and the SPD,

– AfD's Alice Weidel responded during the debate. Mr. Scholz immediately seized the first opportunity to attack AfD's chancellor candidate, quickly turning to personal jabs.

Look, you can insult me as much as you want tonight. It doesn’t affect me at all. You are insulting millions of voters. I only represent those votes,

– Ms. Weidel retorted. You can appeal to your voters as much as you like. The truth is, you are out of touch with what the Federal Republic of Germany really needs, both in terms of economic and migration policy. This is why I want to make it clear once again that we will not cooperate with this party," Mr. Merz said. "Do you know what I'm missing from this debate? The fact that it is never about the substance," he emphasized, responding to whether he would cooperate with the AfD after the election.

Green Party leader Robert Habeck barely spoke during the first twenty minutes but, in response to a question, tried to explain at length that the number of migrants arriving through family reunifications is negligible - even though official statistics tell a different story.

Focus on nuclear energy

Then it was time for economic issues to take center stage. Mr. Merz sharply criticized Mr. Scholz and Mr. Habeck.

In the midst of the energy crisis, the coalition shut down three nuclear power plants,

– recalled the CDU leader. Mr. Merz emphasized that Germany must overcome the two-year recession, focusing primarily on reducing bureaucracy. He cited the Supply Chain Law, which he described as a "bureaucratic monster." Ms. Weidel promised to lower energy prices:

Through technological openness, the nuclear power plants could handle the base load

– Ms. Wiedel said. She argued that everyone should be free to choose their heating system and car, and every company should have the freedom to decide what to produce. She recalled the a firm promises from the AfD to abolish the Renewable Energy Law, which demonizes nuclear energy and limits people’s choices regarding energy sources.

Germany irresponsibly gave up nuclear energy production and usage – Alice Weidel discussed the consequences of this. Photo: dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

All candidates are promising tax cuts

Robert Habeck sharply criticized the proposed tax cuts of CDU chief Mr. Merz. He said they were obviously unaffordable. According to Mr. Habeck, Mr. Merz would need "nine to ten percent economic growth per year" to finance his plans.

This is voodoo economics,

– Mr. Habeck, who served as economic minister during the previous cycle, remarked mockingly. Reentering the debate, Alice Weidel accused the CDU of pursuing a "politics of empty promises" without delivering on anything. "With the SPD-Green coalition, this is definitely not possible. Voters should really think carefully about whether they want to vote for the CDU," Ms. Weidel said.

The low-income people are in very good hands with us,

– Alice Weidel said. Mr. Scholz followed, discussing how the SPD intends to ease the burden on the middle class, while the CDU and AfD want to lighten the tax burden on high-income earners, which he argued is unfair. Mr. Scholz highlighted that the SPD wants to reduce tax burdens for 95 percent of workers. In exchange, the wealthy, like himself, would have to pay more in income taxes. Mr. Scholz stated that this would generate four billion euros annually, though he noted that this would still be insufficient to finance tax breaks for other citizens.

At one point, Mr. Merz was asked which party he would be willing to form a coalition with if the CDU/CSU wins the election, and he did not rule out a coalition with the Greens.

Russia–Ukraine war

On the subject of the Russia–Ukraine war, Alice Weidel expressed her approval of U.S. Vice President J. D. Vance for sending a clear and direct message at the Munich Security Conference.

She stated that she supports free speech and that we mustn't build firewalls or exclude millions of voters. She made it clear that we need to talk to each other and, just like Donald Trump, said that a ceasefire is needed in Ukraine and peace will be achieved. The AfD has been calling for this for nearly three years now, facing much criticism for it. But for the country and the people of Europe, the most important thing is to have peace. And Donald Trump is precisely the right person for this task,

– Ms. Weidel stated, responding to accusations that she and her party are cozying up to Russia.

We have friends in the West and the East. We talk to the Americans and the Russians, the Ukrainians and the Chinese as well. This is because China and the USA, for example, are Germany's largest and most important trading partners. This is why it is crucial that we speak and get along well with them. Germany would benefit much more if it acted as a neutral mediator in international conflicts. We want to create peace, we want a ceasefire in Ukraine. And thank God, now Donald Trump is at the helm, who also wants the same thing,

– AfD's co-chair reacted. In his reply, Robert Habeck emphasized that the United States wants to interfere in the German parliamentary elections. "The fact that the American and Russian presidents are talking to each other does not deserve criticism. I too spoke with the Russian president, before the war, then after the war broke out, and once again this November," said Olaf Scholz, who believes that the military and financial support for Ukraine must continue, even if the United States thinks otherwise.

Ukraine must be a democratic, sovereign nation, and decisions about it should not be made above its head. We, Europeans, will not allow this. This is why I am traveling to Paris tomorrow, where I will meet with friends to discuss this very issue. We will also not allow anyone to agree, for example, to the demilitarization of Ukraine. On the contrary, Ukraine needs a very strong army to ensure that, if a peace agreement is reached, the country isn't reoccupied,

– Chancellor Scholz stated. This war is Russia's war of aggression in violation of international law, which is not just against Ukraine but against the entire political order that we've built together, after 1990. This is the reason that I take on the threats that have long been voiced, which can be read and verified. Very, very seriously. It is not just about Ukraine. Great Russia is what Putin dreams of restoring, which also includes Poland and the Baltic states," he added.

The Russia-Ukraine war also featured heavily during the debate of the German chancellor candidates. (Photo: Anadolu via AFP

Scholz clashed with Merz

In his response, Friedrich Merz underlined that the truth is that after announcing the massive investment in supporting defense forces, Germany's defense budget was reduced by 300 million euros in the first year.

You have repeatedly allowed your defense minister's demands to run aground. You even rejected his proposal to gradually rebuild mandatory military service. You simply let it slide because you don’t want it. With the policy that you have been responsible for in the past three years, both in defense and foreign policy, we will not get out of the role we find ourselves in. We need to get out of it, we need to become strong in Europe. And if I may add, these meetings in Paris in recent days and weeks are taking place. The fact that Emmanuel Macron has taken the reins and that the German chancellor is only visiting there occasionally, at most hourly, is not the role I envision for Germany in such a debate. Mr. Scholz, this is a direct attack on you,

– Mr. Merz said. In response, Mr. Scholz highlighted that it is his government that contributed to the fact that more money is now being spent on the Bundeswehr. "When I became finance minister in 2018, it was 37 billion. Now it's 80 billion, and if we add other NATO expenses, it’s 90 billion. You can do the math however you like," he said. "If we want to achieve the 2 percent target or even spend more, we will not be able to do this unless we find a way to finance it. In 2028, we will need another 30 billion, which is roughly the exact amount you are talking about. And we can only finance this 30 billion if we decide now to make our debt rules reformable, because otherwise we won't have any room for maneuver," he added. Mr. Scholz then embarked on some number-heavy math, and stated:

25 billion euros are missing from the budget. If we want to continue supporting Ukraine, we must finance it separately, otherwise, after the elections, we will be in for a rude awakening,

– he stressed.

Ms. Weidel then pointed out that delivering long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine would mean Germany's involvement in the war. Mr. Habeck, who had been quieter than his three rivals, raised his voice at this point. "This is a lie. None of us said, and no one wants the Taurus delivery," he said, addressing Weidel.

Scholz is defending their migration policy

When Alice Weidel criticized the government's handling of the housing crisis, linking it to the migration crisis, Olaf Scholz responded by saying that the influx of migrants was necessary. "Without the many migrant workers, pension contributions would be much higher in this country. Migration was the only way to counterbalance the effects of demographic change. And that’s why you are not just a woman dividing the country with your party, but you are also engaged in a policy that's against economic prosperity," Mr. Scholz stated.

Closing remarks

At the end of the debate, the chancellor hopefuls were each given one minute to summarize their positions and programs for the audience. Olaf Scholz emphasized that it is essential to ensure a higher minimum wage, tax relief for the overwhelming majority of the population, and a fairer tax system. He believed that this could only be achieved with the SPD.

Next was Alice Weidel, who said the AfD wants to make Germany prosperous and safe again.

We will stop illegal migration by securing our borders and consistently deporting illegal immigrants and criminals. This has been prevented by the CDU for years. We are the country with the highest energy prices in the world. We will change this with technological openness, that is, using nuclear energy, coal, gas, and renewable energy for base load, without harming taxpayers. We are almost the highest-taxed country worldwide, so we need to reduce taxes on workers and companies. We will also abolish the CO2 levy,

– the right-wing chancellor hopeful stated.

In closing, Robert Habeck said that the government generally believes everything it decides is good and right, while most of its positions are wrong. "But after the election campaign, after February 23, we need to break out of the ritual. The situation is too serious for this, and the pressure on Germany and Europe is too high. Ladies and gentlemen, I am 55 years old. I have lived my life in a country where peace and prosperity seemed guaranteed forever. That guarantee has become fragile. After the elections, we must work together politically, we must solve the problems. I am campaigning so that I can continue to serve Germany, so that my children, their children, and perhaps even my grandchildren will have the same opportunities we had in the past," Mr. Habeck concluded, criticizing the government's actions in which he himself participated.

Friedrich Merz pointed out that after February 24, the country's problems must indeed be resolved.

These include unregulated migration, and the economic weakness of our country, which has slipped into a recession in the past three years. We don’t need that, we can do better. We have a very good program for Germany. I want to lead a government that no longer argues. A government that re-engages in Europe. A government that ensures that Germany’s voice is heard in Europe again. This is only possible if we become economically strong. One last word to the AfD: If you want change, you can only achieve it together with the CDU/CSU,

– Mr. Merz underlined, at the end of the debate.

Cover Image: Alice Weidel, co-chair of the AfD, Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and Minister Robert Habeck in the Bundestag (Photo: AFP)