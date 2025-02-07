Its Official: Trump Admin Halts US Programs Interfering in Hungarian Internal Affairs

In an interview for MTI, the state secretary responsible for programs helping persecuted Christians and the Hungary Helps program, stated that the new US administration has promised to end funding programs that, in recent years, have sought to interfere in Hungary’s domestic affairs. Summarizing his meetings in Washington, which began on Monday, he noted that he was the first foreign government delegation leader to hold talks with Peter Marocco, a senior US State Department official responsible for aid policy. Marocco was tasked by Secretary of State Marco Rubio with reviewing the operations of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) after President Donald Trump announced a complete overhaul of US foreign aid policy.

An issue also discussed at the meeting, was the $7.4 million in federal funds allocated by the previous US administration led by President Joe Biden, to support various Hungarian opposition parties’ election campaigns.

Pete Marocco has pledged to immediately terminate all aid programs aimed at interfering in Hungary’s internal affairs or promoting migration in relation to Hungary,

Azbej stated. Additionally, the US administration indicated that after a comprehensive reassessment of US aid policy, it plans to restore Hungarian-American cooperation in assisting Iraqi Christians, a collaboration that existed during Trump’s first term in office. Azbej also noted that his American partner praised the Hungary Helps program, which aids persecuted Christians, and called it a model to follow.

USAID, a federal agency with an annual budget of approximately $40 billion, has now been placed under State Department oversight, and all funding programs—except urgent humanitarian aid—have been preliminarily suspended.

Recently, Elon Musk, heading the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), went as far as proposing that USAID should be completely shut down, arguing that its operations are irreparably flawed.

Azbej also met with Massad Boulos, Trump’s senior advisor for Arab and Middle Eastern affairs, as well as several members of the US Congress. He noted that all partners expressed their appreciation for Hungary’s aid programs supporting and representing the cause of persecuted Christians in recent years.

As we stand at the dawn of a golden era in Hungarian-American relations, the assistance of persecuted Christians will be one of our key common issues,

said Azbej. As in previous years, he attended and spoke at the International Religious Freedom (IRF) Summit, where this year, US Vice President J.D. Vance delivered a speech declaring:

The era in which the United States promotes and funds atheism around the world is over," and later saying, "From now on, as Christians we will support Christians and other religious communities.

Azbej shared his personal observations, stating that previously US partners showed indifference or even opposition toward Christian issues, while "the Biden administration displayed resistance —in fact, outright hostility—toward all Hungarian initiatives".

During his US visit, the Hungarian politician also met with religious and community leaders of the Assyrian Christian and Chaldean Catholic communities in the US, who offered to help strengthen Hungarian-American relations through their own networks.

