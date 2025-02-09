PM Orban: Go, Patriots!

Because of Brussels, the European economy is about to sink soon. Because of Brussels, our money is being sent to Ukraine, to a hopeless war. Because of Brussels, Europe has been overrun by migrants. Brussels opened the gates, it opened the borders to the invasion of migrants. Enough is enough! The Patriots can have no other goal: we must occupy Brussels!
– Prime Minister Viktor Orban posted on his social media following the Patriots' summit in Madrid.
Cover photo: Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the Patriots' summit in Madrid (Source: Facebook)