Think Tank Chief: Hungary an Island of Freedom in a Liberal Ocean

At the second international Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, Miklos Szantho emphasized that Hungary rejects migration, gender ideology, and war - principles that are also reflected in the goals of Donald Trump’s new presidency.

Trump’s return to office has created a new global landscape, which is beneficial for conservatives - especially for Hungarians. By shutting down the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), “the globalists have suffered a major blow, but the woke hydra’s other tentacles are still active. That is why the right-wing waves rising from both sides of the ocean must be united in order to dismantle the globalist political machine,” the think tank's director general stated.

Speaking on behalf of CPAC Hungary, Mr. Szantho also highlighted that Trump’s most significant turning point was the initiation of peace talks on ending the Ukraine war.

The Hungarian right wing has been emphasizing this for years, and “now, with the American president leading the way, negotiations have commenced. Once again, it turns out that the Hungarians were not just right - they have been proven right,” he declared.

According to the official statement, participants in the discussion included former Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, former British Prime Minister Liz Truss, Israeli Minister Amichai Chikli, U.S. presidential envoy Richard Grenell, Steve Bannon and Brazilian Senator Eduardo Bolsonaro (son of the former Brazilian president), as well as Kinga Gal, the vice president of Patriots for Europe.

Cover photo: Miklos Szantho, Director General of the Center for Fundamental Rights (Photo: MTI / Zsolt Szigetvary)