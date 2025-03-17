Putyintűzszünetorosz-ukrán háborúTrump
magyar

Peace Is Near

Tamas Menczer shared good news on his social media regarding the resolution of the Russia-Ukraine war. The communications director of Hungary's ruling Fidesz–Christian Democrat (KDNP) party alliance provided information about the planned meeting between Putin and Trump.

Kozma Zoltán
2025. 03. 17. 9:38
U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7, 2017. (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted that on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks. An agreement between the two global powers could bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Reacting to the news on his social media, Tamas Menczer wrote, “We are making progress.”

Trump and Putin will hold a phone conversation this week. Peace is getting closer. A few weeks may be enough for the good news to be announced,

 – the communications chief of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance concluded.

 

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7, 2017. (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekOrbán Viktor

Lilu padlót fogott Orbán Viktor ünnepi beszédétől, telesírta a világhálót

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Bizony, kezdődik a tánc!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.