Peace Is Near

Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted that on Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks. An agreement between the two global powers could bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. Reacting to the news on his social media, Tamas Menczer wrote, “We are making progress.”

Trump and Putin will hold a phone conversation this week. Peace is getting closer. A few weeks may be enough for the good news to be announced,

– the communications chief of the Fidesz–KDNP alliance concluded.

Cover photo: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands at the G20 summit in Hamburg on July 7, 2017. (Photo: AFP)