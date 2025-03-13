For several days, an official Brusselite document had been available on the European Parliament's platforms, calling for sending more weapons to Ukraine and punishing Hungary for exercising its right to veto. One of the initiators of the proposal was Peter Magyar, the leader of the Tisza Party, which, along with its seven MEPs, is a member of the European People's Party (EPP) EP group. According to an article by the Bennfentes news portal, on Wednesday morning, before the pro-war proposal was put to a vote, Csaba Domotor, MEP for Fidesz, revealed that Peter Magyar was among the initiators.

With this, the Fidesz politician exposed Peter Magyar as the proponent of a brutal Brussels proposal that would continue financing the bloodshed in Ukraine. Magyar panicked and began lying and deflecting. The news portal's summary shows that the leader of the Tisza Party initially denied is involvement, then repeatedly claimed that his name had been mistakenly included among the initiators.

Later, he escalated the narrative, alleging that someone—likely a Fidesz politician or someone acting on behalf of Fidesz—had forged his name onto the document.

According to Bennfentes, none of this is true, as it is impossible to fraudulently list an MEP as the initiator of a pro-war initiative.

Meanwhile, the EPP and the European Parliament are doing everything they can to protect Magyar: his name has been scrubbed from all digital documents supporting the bloodshed in Ukraine. However, the internet does not forget, and the portal has compiled the digital traces proving that Magyar was indeed one of the initiators of the pro-war document.

The cited resolution not only calls for sending more weapons to Ukraine but also projects a retaliatory campaign against Hungary.

"Peter Magyar was therefore one of the initiators of a pro-war document by Brussels that aims to continue financing the bloodshed, and he also lent his name to an effort to punish Hungary and bypass its veto in decision-making," the portal concluded.

This is what the pro-war resolution contains

Bennfentes has gathered the toughest points of the document:

It states that it is on the Ukrainian battlefields that the future of Europe will be decided, and therefore, urges the member states to provide more arms and ammunition to Ukraine before negotiations are concluded. It calls for lifting all restrictions on the use of Western weapons systems delivered to Ukraine against military targets in Russian territory (point 15).

It calls on the EU member states to commit at least 0.25 percent of their GDP to military aid for Ukraine. For Hungary, this would amount to at least 200 billion forints annually. It proposes the allocation of a specific 'multi-billion' euro budget to create an instrument to support Ukraine (points 17 and 19).

It calls on the member states to further expand training operations for the Ukrainian Armed Forces, including in Ukrainian territory (point 16).

Peter Magyar and the EPP's grand coalition condemn Hungary for last week’s veto (point 19). Although Hungary is not explicitly named, it is clear they want to pillory the country for not supporting the war.

The resolution also demands that future decisions on such matters be made by a qualified majority rather than requiring unanimity (point 58). This would allow the views of those who oppose deeper involvement in the war to be ignored.

Peter Magyar panicked and tried to cover his tracks, but couldn't erase every trace

The portal also provided screenshots proving that for several days, Peter Magyar had been listed as an initiator of the vengeful Brusselite document:

Photo: Bennfentes.hu

Photo: Bennfentes.hu

According to the portal, the ironic twist is that it is entirely possible that the European Parliament itself was involved in the falsification of the official document to cover up for Peter Magyar.

"BeleisdRadar has even more bad news for Peter Magyar. The pro-war document, in which his name certainly appeared and was deleted later, originally had the filename 1316897EN.docx. We know this because BeleisdRadar’s system pulled the proposal and its original metadata— including the signatories— directly from this document. This can be verified here," the portal wrote.

They argue that this proves 1316897EN.docx was the original document—where Magyar was listed as a proponent. The reason that search engines now return a European Parliament PDF document under the same filename but without Magyar's name is that the original search result once linked to a PDF that referenced 1316897EN.docx.

This was later replaced—specifically, it was swapped for a document named 1317063EN.docx, which was then referenced in the new PDF. However, this version had already been edited to remove Peter Magyar from the list of initiators.

