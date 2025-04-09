Slovakia Follows Hungary's Path, Inspired by Our Air Force +Photos

Slovak Defense Minister Robert Kalinak traveled to the Czech Republic and discussed the purchase of around twelve L-39 Skyfox trainer jets for Slovakia, the Czech Blesk reported. The news portal highlighted that the current Slovak training fleet has reached the end of its service life, so Slovakia is looking for new aircraft, and that's where the L-39 Skyfox – which is also a light combat fighter – comes into the picture.

L–39NG SkyFox (Source: Honvedelem.hu)

The interesting aspect of the deal from a Hungarian perspective is that the aircraft are manufactured by Aero Vodochody, a company that is majority-owned by Hungarian interests. In addition, back in March 2022, Hungary ordered twelve new L–39NG trainer jets for its air force, and Hungarian pilots began training on them in January.

Eight of the aircraft will be used as NATO-standard combat training jets, specifically the L-39NG.T1 variant. According to the cited Czech article, the NG.T1 subvariant is a fully certified modification designed specifically for training flights in the Czech Republic and Hungary. Compared to the initial NG.A1 version delivered to Vietnam, it underwent several modifications.

A significant innovation is the operation of the aircraft with NVGs (Night Vision Goggles) attached to helmets, which required modifications to the aircraft's internal and external lighting systems.

As a result of these developments, the aircraft's systems became more compatible with mission planning tools and ground-based simulation centers. The front cockpit of the aircraft now features a new and larger HUD (head-up display), eye-level display and a reconfigured HOTAS (hands-on throttle and stick) control layout. The aircraft’s avionics now have a "Western-style" interface, as would be expected.

The new aircraft will be used by the Szentgyorgyi Dezso 101st Airborne Brigade of the Hungarian Defense Forces for the basic and advanced training of pilots in the Hungarian tactical air force, who will later transition to supersonic Gripens.