Donald Trump Sends Message to Viktor Orban + Video

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared on his social media page the video message from Donald Trump in connection with CPAC Hungary 2025. In the video, President Trump said:

“I want to congratulate Miklos Szantho and Matt Schlapp for the great job you do with CPAC Hungary. You know how I feel about Hungary, and you know how I feel about CPAC: I really respect and love them both."

I also want to pay a very special regard to the leader of Hungary. Viktor Orban is a great man who is highly respected by everybody. He has done a brilliant job of leading, and he is a very special person.

Trump's full video message was shown as part of the event and can be viewed here.

In response to the video, Viktor Orban commented: