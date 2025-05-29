Rendkívüli

Donald Trump üzent Orbán Viktornak + videó

Donald TrumpCPAC Hungary 2025Orbán Viktor
magyar

Donald Trump Sends Message to Viktor Orban + Video

In a video message to Hungary, the U.S. President congratulates Miklos Szantho and Matt Schlapp for their work in organizing CPAC Hungary 2025. He also greets Viktor Orban, whom he described as someone "highly respected by everybody."

Munkatársunktól
2025. 05. 29. 11:24
US President Donald Trump (Photo: Facebook / Viktor Orban)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban shared on his social media page the video message from Donald Trump  in connection with CPAC Hungary 2025. In the video, President Trump said:

“I want to congratulate Miklos Szantho and Matt Schlapp for the great job you do with CPAC Hungary. You know how I feel about Hungary, and you know how I feel about CPAC: I really respect and love them both."

I also want to pay a very special regard to the leader of Hungary. Viktor Orban is a great man who is highly respected by everybody. He has done a brilliant job of leading, and he is a very special person.

Trump's full video message was shown as part of the event and can be viewed here.

In response to the video, Viktor Orban commented:

If Trump is with us, who could be against us?

 

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Bayer Zsolt
idezojelekOrbán Viktor

Így kell válaszolni ennek a mocsoknak

Bayer Zsolt avatarja

Íme, Kocsis Máté válasza a pszichopata gazembernek. Tökéletes!

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.