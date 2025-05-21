Hungary FM: The Game Has Changed

As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Budapest will host the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States on May 20–21. In connection with the meeting, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke about Hungary’s energy policy and the strategic importance of its cooperation with Turkic countries.

FM Peter Szijjarto spoke about energy security (Photo: MTI)

They laughed at us then — now they’re lining up

According to FM Szijjarto, Hungary has built vital relationships with the Turkic states.

For more than ten years, we’ve been building this strong cooperation. It’s not just a good partnership, it’s a friendship, a strategic alliance that Hungary has greatly benefited from,

– the minister stated.