Hungary FM: The Game Has Changed

According to Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjarto, Hungary’s bold decisions gave it a years-long head start over Western countries in forging partnerships with the Turkic world. While today everyone wants a photo op with the president of Azerbaijan, Hungary was once mocked for turning eastward, Mr. Szijjarto recalled.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 21. 11:09
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)
Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)
As Magyar Nemzet previously highlighted, Budapest will host the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States on May 20–21. In connection with the meeting, Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto spoke about Hungary’s energy policy and the strategic importance of its cooperation with Turkic countries.

FM Peter Szijjarto spoke about energy security (Photo: MTI)
FM Peter Szijjarto spoke about energy security (Photo: MTI)

They laughed at us then — now they’re lining up

According to FM Szijjarto, Hungary has built vital relationships with the Turkic states.

For more than ten years, we’ve been building this strong cooperation. It’s not just a good partnership, it’s a friendship, a strategic alliance that Hungary has greatly benefited from,

– the minister stated. 

Mr. Szijjarto believes Hungary’s eastern opening has not only been vindicated but has also given the country a competitive edge over Western European states.

I remember that 11 or 12 years ago, our European friends laughed at us for starting to build a cooperation with Azerbaijan,

– the minister recalled. He noted that back then, Hungary’s policy was met with accusations of dealing with dictators and harsh criticism. In contrast, “today, European political leaders would give anything for a single joint photo with the president of Azerbaijan,” and “they’re now constantly visiting the Turkic world.” He added that partnerships with these countries have clearly proven advantageous. 

Cooperation with the Turkic countries has been particularly beneficial from both an economic and energy security perspective,

– he emphasized.

Strategic partnerships now in place, says FM Szijjarto

The foreign minister listed several concrete examples. He noted that “Hungary’s natural gas supply is now almost entirely routed through Turkey,” and that Hungarian energy company Mol is already producing from gas and oil fields in Kazakhstan. He added that

Hungary owns stakes in major oil and gas fields in Azerbaijan, and Hungarian energy companies are active on the international market as sellers, not just buyers.

He also touched on Central Asia's nuclear programs:

The Kyrgyz and Uzbeks have also launched nuclear programs using Hungarian technology—so it’s really just a list of advantages.

According to FM Szijjarto, had Hungary given in to the “wailing sirens” of critics back then, the country might be facing serious setbacks today:

We would have lost a lot of opportunities if we had compromised at the time—if we had been frightened by the pressure, we’d be in serious trouble now.

Cover photo: Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade (Photo: MTI)

