Diplomatic Hub: Turkic World Turns Its Eyes to Budapest

Budapest is hosting the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States on May 20–21. At the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban. the summit, held at the Varkert Bazaar, will be attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, and Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States Kubanychbek Omuraliev. The Organization of Turkic States is playing an increasingly important role in the political and economic networks of Central Asia and Eurasia, an expert told Magyar Nemzet.

2025. 05. 20. 11:57
11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States at the Yntymak Ordo residence in Bishkek on November 6, 2024 (Photo: AFP/Vyacheslav Oseledko)
Budapest is hosting the informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States on May 20–21. The goal of the Budapest summit is to strengthen Hungary’s role as a bridge between East and West and to allow member states to define the organization’s future strategic direction.

Hungary’s growing significance within the organization is underscored by the fact that this is the first time in the history of the Organization of Turkic States that an observer state is hosting a summit.

As is known, the Organization of Turkic States is a regional international organization that aims to deepen political, economic, and cultural cooperation among Turkic-language states. Headquartered in Istanbul, the organization has significantly expanded its role in recent years, especially in the context of shifting geopolitical dynamics and the rise of a multipolar world order.

The current members of the organization are: Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan. Observer states include: Hungary (since 2018), Turkmenistan (since 2021), and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (since 2022 – only recognized as a state by Turkiye). Hungary’s observer status aligns with its policy of eastern opening and is based on cultural and economic cooperation. The organization also includes several specialized institutions, such as the Turkic Academy, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, and the Turkic Business Council.

The organization may also play a significant role in the global energy market, given the raw material resources and transit routes of its member states. Moreover, it is linked in many ways to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Trade between East and West has traditionally relied on rail transport through China, Russia, Belarus, and Poland—but due to the war, this route has shifted southward,

Laszlo Vasa, lead researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, told Magyar Nemzet. The so-called  Middle Corridor already existed as an alternative due to high cargo volumes, but the war has spurred demand to develop it further as a land-based solution. Maritime shipping is much longer and, for example, can’t be considered fully safe in the Red Sea, explained the expert.

The expert also pointed out that this gives new significance to the Budapest–Belgrade railway line, which could become a crucial component of east–west trade. According to current plans, Hungary is set to become a major distribution hub for the Middle Corridor, with the European leg of cargo transport primarily taking place via this railway entering from Serbia.

The expert highlighted that mutual goodwill and shared cultural roots underpin Hungary’s strong economic ties with Turkic states. "The Hungarian government has built excellent political relations in recent years. Now, it’s up to businesses to capitalize on these opportunities," he said.

Thanks to these efforts, MVM and the MOL Group have established a strong presence in Azerbaijan, Hell is building a factory there, MOL holds extraction concessions in Kazakhstan, and in Uzbekistan, the OTP Group acquired the country’s fifth largest bank. In addition, there is vibrant cooperation in research and development as well as higher education throughout the region,

summed up Laszlo Vasa.

Cover photo: 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States at the Yntymak Ordo residence in Bishkek on November 6, 2024 (Photo: AFP/Vyacheslav Oseledko)

