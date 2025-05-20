Diplomatic Hub: Turkic World Turns Its Eyes to Budapest

The organization may also play a significant role in the global energy market, given the raw material resources and transit routes of its member states. Moreover, it is linked in many ways to China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

Trade between East and West has traditionally relied on rail transport through China, Russia, Belarus, and Poland—but due to the war, this route has shifted southward,

Laszlo Vasa, lead researcher at the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs, told Magyar Nemzet. The so-called Middle Corridor already existed as an alternative due to high cargo volumes, but the war has spurred demand to develop it further as a land-based solution. Maritime shipping is much longer and, for example, can’t be considered fully safe in the Red Sea, explained the expert.

The expert also pointed out that this gives new significance to the Budapest–Belgrade railway line, which could become a crucial component of east–west trade. According to current plans, Hungary is set to become a major distribution hub for the Middle Corridor, with the European leg of cargo transport primarily taking place via this railway entering from Serbia.

The expert highlighted that mutual goodwill and shared cultural roots underpin Hungary’s strong economic ties with Turkic states. "The Hungarian government has built excellent political relations in recent years. Now, it’s up to businesses to capitalize on these opportunities," he said.

Thanks to these efforts, MVM and the MOL Group have established a strong presence in Azerbaijan, Hell is building a factory there, MOL holds extraction concessions in Kazakhstan, and in Uzbekistan, the OTP Group acquired the country’s fifth largest bank. In addition, there is vibrant cooperation in research and development as well as higher education throughout the region,

summed up Laszlo Vasa.

Cover photo: 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States at the Yntymak Ordo residence in Bishkek on November 6, 2024 (Photo: AFP/Vyacheslav Oseledko)