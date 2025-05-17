The summit, hosted at the Varkert Bazar at the foot of Buda Castle Hill will be attended—at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban—by: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States
Budapest to Host Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States
The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place in Budapest on May 20–21, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Press Office informed MTI.
The purpose of the informal summit is to strengthen Hungary’s role as a bridge between East and West and to allow member states to define the organization’s future strategic direction.
This marks a milestone, as it is the first time in the organization’s history that an observer state—Hungary—is hosting a summit, reflecting the country’s growing role within the body.
Cover photo: 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States at the Yntymak Ordo residence in Bishkek on November 6, 2024 (Photo: AFP)
