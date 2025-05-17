Rendkívüli

Óriási hír: Kerkez Milos már megállapodott a Liverpoollal

Török KöztársaságOrbán Viktortürktagállamok
magyar

Budapest to Host Informal Summit of the Organization of Turkic States

The informal summit of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will take place in Budapest on May 20–21, the Hungarian Prime Minister’s Press Office informed MTI.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 17. 17:26
11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States at the Yntymak Ordo residence in Bishkek on November 6, 2024 (Photo: AFP)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

The summit, hosted at the Varkert Bazar at the foot of Buda Castle Hill will be attended—at the invitation of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban—by: Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President of the Republic of Turkey, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic and Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the Organization of Turkic States

The purpose of the informal summit is to strengthen Hungary’s role as a bridge between East and West and to allow member states to define the organization’s future strategic direction.

This marks a milestone, as it is the first time in the organization’s history that an observer state—Hungary—is hosting a summit, reflecting the country’s growing role within the body.

Cover photo: 11th Summit of Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States at the Yntymak Ordo residence in Bishkek on November 6, 2024 (Photo: AFP)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekEurópa

Darabokra szedték Cseh Katalint a saját Facebook-oldalán a kommentelők

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

„Hazaárulók”

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu