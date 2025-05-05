Lawmakers to Question the Government in Parliament

Monday’s session in Parliament will feature questions, immediate questions, and responses, according to the agenda published on the National Assembly’s website.
Parliament will begin its session at 11 a.m. on Monday with pre-agenda speeches. Roughly an hour and a half later, starting at 12:30 p.m., the first agenda item will begin, during which MPs may pose questions to members of the government for a period of one and a half hours.
Following that, beginning no earlier than 2 p.m., the hour for immediate questions and answers will commence.
Then, starting around 3 p.m., the session is expected to conclude with post-agenda speeches.