parlamenti ülésparlamentországgyűlés
magyar

Lawmakers to Question the Government in Parliament

The National Assembly reconvenes today with just two items on its agenda. These are framed by speeches delivered before and after the official proceedings.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 05. 9:43
The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from the co-ruling Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) delivers a speech in Parliament on September 9, 2024 (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Balogh)
The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly from the co-ruling Christian Democratic People's Party (KDNP) delivers a speech in Parliament on September 9, 2024 (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Balogh)
VéleményhírlevélJobban mondva - heti véleményhírlevél - ahol a hét kiemelt témáihoz fűzött személyes gondolatok összeérnek, részletek itt.

Monday’s session in Parliament will feature questions, immediate questions, and responses, according to the agenda published on the National Assembly’s website.

20241126 Budapest Országgyűlés plenáris ülésFotó: Hatlaczki Balázs HBPesti Srácok PSA képen: parlamenti patkó
The National Assembly in session (Photo: Balazs Hatlaczki)

Parliament will begin its session at 11 a.m. on Monday with pre-agenda speeches. Roughly an hour and a half later, starting at 12:30 p.m., the first agenda item will begin, during which MPs may pose questions to members of the government for a period of one and a half hours.

Following that, beginning no earlier than 2 p.m., the hour for immediate questions and answers will commence.

Then, starting around 3 p.m., the session is expected to conclude with post-agenda speeches.

Cover photo: Illustration (Photo: MTI / Zoltan Balogh)

A téma legfrissebb hírei

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Google News
A legfrissebb hírekért kövess minket az Magyar Nemzet Google News oldalán is!

Címoldalról ajánljuk

Tovább az összes cikkhez chevron-right

Fontos híreink

Legolvasottabb

1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Belföldi híreink

Külföldi híreink

Ne maradjon le a Magyar Nemzet legjobb írásairól, olvassa őket minden nap!

Csépányi Balázs
idezojelekNagy Ervin

Nagy Ervin aranyköpései nagyon sokba fognak kerülni Magyar Péternek

Csépányi Balázs avatarja

Jobban tette volna, ha csöndben marad.

A Magyar Nemzet közéleti napilap konzervatív, nemzeti alapról, a tényekre építve adja közre a legfontosabb társadalmi, politikai, gazdasági, kulturális és sport témájú információkat.

Előfizetek az újságra

Portfóliónk minőségi tartalmat jelent minden olvasó számára. Egyedülálló elérést, országos lefedettséget és változatos megjelenési lehetőséget biztosít. Folyamatosan keressük az új irányokat és fejlődési lehetőségeket. Ez jövőnk záloga.

Regionális hírportálok
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu
Közélet Gazdaság Magazin Bulvár Szolgáltatás Rádió
Bács-Kiskun - baon.hu Baranya - bama.hu Békés - beol.hu Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén - boon.hu Csongrád - delmagyar.hu Dunaújváros - duol.hu Fejér - feol.hu Győr-Moson-Sopron - kisalfold.hu Hajdú-Bihar - haon.hu Heves - heol.hu Jász-Nagykun-Szolnok - szoljon.hu Komárom-Esztergom - kemma.hu Nógrád - nool.hu Somogy - sonline.hu Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg - szon.hu Tolna - teol.hu Vas - vaol.hu Veszprém - veol.hu Zala - zaol.hu