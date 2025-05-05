House Speaker: We Know the Political Forces That Demand Free Rein for Destruction in the Name of Human Rights!

The quality of our individual lives depends greatly on the communities we belong to. While everything begins with the family, it also matters who surrounds families, how they do so, and whether there are shared values and goals that can forge a capable, action-oriented community from the many — House Speaker Laszlo Kover said on Sunday, in Szigetszentmarton.

Laszlo Kover, Speaker of the National Assembly (center), arrives at the dedication ceremony of the new Reformed church and parish hall in Szigetszentmarton on May 4, 2025, accompanied by Peter Borbely, the town's mayor (left), and Zoltan Bona, Fidesz MP (right). (Photo: MTI/Illyes Tibor)

At the dedication of the new Reformed church and parish hall in Szigetszentmarton, the Speaker of the National Assembly spoke of the growing pressure today to dismantle the religious and communal foundations that support human life. He stated that “we know the deceptive tactics used to lure our children, always offering the easier, broader road instead of the narrow, rugged path that leads to life.”

“We know the powers driven by ideological obsessions and business interests who seek to intoxicate their fellow human beings with spiritual and physical poison. We know those who consider every authority and every norm as something to be questioned, and who would unleash upon humanity the chaos of so-called unlimited freedom,” Mr. Kover added.

“We also know the political forces that, in the name of human rights, demand free rein for all forms of destruction—but fall heroically silent when human dignity is violated,” he stated.

“We know well those who, as militant atheists, would project rainbows onto the churches of Budapest, and who seek to ensure their political survival by funding anti-church campaigns. We know who they are, and we must stand up to them,” Mr. Kover said.

According to the House Speaker, every struggle that appears to be political, economic, or related to culture and education—and every process unfolding in the virtual world—is, in reality, part of the battle for our souls. “It is our freedom to decide which side we are on,” he said. He reminded the audience that during the communist era, when the previous Reformed church in Szigetszentmarton was built, the life of the town was transformed, and even local Catholics helped with the construction. “For the Lord has always granted, and continues to grant, opportunities for growth in both difficult and favorable times—and He gives us companions to help us make use of those opportunities,” Laszlo Kover said.

