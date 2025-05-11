Alexandra Szentkiralyi: No Matter What Peter Magyar Says, Ukraine’s EU Accession Is a Relevant Issue + Video

Regarding Ukraine’s EU accession, Peter Magyar claims the following: “No one can seriously think that this is a relevant issue right now,” highlighted Alexandra Szentkiralyi in a video uploaded to social media. However, the group leader of Fidesz in Budapest stated: "Come on! What on Earth could be more important? What could be more relevant than how we’re going to live, how our children will live, and in what kind of country they will live in ten, twenty, thirty, forty years from now?"

Peter Magyar's words are contradicted by his boss (Photo: Miklos Teknos)

Let there be no doubt: this is a question that will determine the state of the Hungarian economy, security, and agriculture for decades to come, and I could go on

emphasized Alexandra Szentkiralyi.

So here we have this performance where they pretend not to take a stand or not to make their position clear. Maybe Peter Magyar and Mr. Weber should have coordinated their lies a little better, so that Peter Magyar wouldn’t be exposed by his own boss, the group leader remarked.

No matter how hard they try to avoid saying it outright and twist their words, let’s be clear: they’ll dance exactly to the tune Brussels calls,

highlighted Alexandra Szentkiralyi.