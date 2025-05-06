UkrajnaEurópai NéppártWeberMagyar Péter
magyar

Weber Backs Ukraine, Reveals How Many Stand Against Hungary

The leader of the European People's Party once again took aim at Hungary. The pro-war, anti-Hungarian politician, however, appears willing to do anything for Ukraine. In response to a question about the Tisza Party’s petition drive, Manfred Weber stated that the EPP’s position is clear: they support Ukraine in every possible way. Only the Hungarian government opposes this, he added, saying the issue is more about Viktor Orban than Peter Magyar.

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 05. 06. 16:17
Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party (EPP), left, and Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP)
At a press conference, Manfred Weber, the pro-war president of the European People's Party, outlined his stance on support for Ukraine. Weber made it clear that his party supports Ukraine with all means and strength at its disposal. Peter Magyar’s patron once again showed that for him, Ukraine is the top priority.

Manfred Weber, az Európai Néppárt elnöke (Fotó: AFP)
The anti-Hungarian European politician also expressed hope that the Hungarian government would come to understand the importance of cooperation within the European Union and of maintaining friendly relations with other member states.

As he put it:

 So far, it’s been 26 against one. That’s the situation in the European Union.

Peter Magyar’s boss thus emphasized that the current reality in the EU is 26 countries opposing Hungary’s position. According to Mr. Weber, the issue is ultimately about Viktor Orban’s role. He made the remark in response to a journalist’s question suggesting that the majority of participants at the Tisza Party’s consultation supported Ukraine’s EU accession.

Viktor Orban also commented on Ukraine and Brussels in his speech in parliament, saying:

They want to make sure there’s no national government in Hungary. They want to bring Ukraine into the Union, drag Hungary into war, unleash migrants on us, eliminate the taxes on multinationals, and suspend the child protection law. That’s what the agents of Brussels want.

 

The European People’s Party and Weber have chosen war over peace

As our newpaper previously highlighted, the Europan People's Party recently adopted decisions at its congress that would significantly escalate support for Ukraine.

The EPP decided to pursue Ukraine’s EU accession via an accelerated process and to provide additional financial and military aid to Kyiv.

Behind this decision lies the fact that the party's leaders, including Manfred Weber, favor the continuation of the war over peace—even at the risk of causing further economic hardship for Europe. In doing so, they are ignoring the United States' peace-seeking efforts.

The European People’s Party is prepared to do everything in its power to support Ukraine, even if it means jeopardizing Europe’s future.

Cover photo: Manfred Weber, president of the European People’s Party (EPP), left, and Peter Magyar, president of the Tisza Party (Photo: AFP)

