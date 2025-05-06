At a press conference, Manfred Weber, the pro-war president of the European People's Party, outlined his stance on support for Ukraine. Weber made it clear that his party supports Ukraine with all means and strength at its disposal. Peter Magyar’s patron once again showed that for him, Ukraine is the top priority.

Manfred Weber, president of the European People's Party (Photo: AFP)

The anti-Hungarian European politician also expressed hope that the Hungarian government would come to understand the importance of cooperation within the European Union and of maintaining friendly relations with other member states.