Immigration Is Transforming France's Demographic Structure

The General Directorate for Foreigners in France (DGEF) conducted a survey to examine how immigrants integrate into France during the first four years after receiving their initial residence permit, V4NA reports. The research used a representative sample of adult citizens from non-EU countries who obtained their first residence permit in 2018 and were living in one of the ten departements (territories) of mainland France with the highest population of new arrivals that year.

France has the highest rates of immigrant women having children. (Photo: AFP)

France’s Ministry of the Interior has published data on the fertility of newly arrived immigrant women, i.e., births among women who recently settled in France. The analysis of this data reveals striking facts that clearly illustrate the strong impact of migration flows on the rapid transformation of France’s demographic landscape.

Childbearing Is Often Timed for During or After the Immigration Process

Immigrant women most commonly give birth during the first year after arriving in France. The proportion of children born one year after settlement is three times higher than those born one year before migration—and although the birth rate declines somewhat in the following three years, it still remains noticeably elevated.

According to the analysis, this is due to several factors: some women time childbirth to coincide with their arrival in France, partially for better healthcare and access to social welfare programs.

The minimum residency requirement to qualify for major family benefits (such as child allowance, maternity aid, etc.) is just nine months, with no nationality restrictions.

France has the highest rate of so-called "family” immigration in Western Europe: according to OECD data, from 2005 to 2020, 41% of permanent immigrants to France came for "family-related” reasons—three times the rate in Germany. By contrast, only 10.5% migrated for economic reasons.

It’s also noteworthy that housewives are about 30% more likely to give birth within four years of immigrating to France than employed immigrant women.

Among immigrant women, 57% of Algerians, 56% of Malians, 54% of Comorians, and 48% of Ivorians gave birth within four years of arriving in France. In contrast, only 15% of Filipino and 18% of Chinese immigrant women had children in that time frame.

«Désormais, 1 naissance dans le monde sur 200 est française, et l’Insee nous apprend que 40 % des naissances françaises sont aujourd’hui liées à l’immigration récente.» →https://t.co/Se2op6tvQM pic.twitter.com/2zQdwHpYoN — Le Figaro (@Le_Figaro) May 15, 2025

These disparities are largely rooted in the social norms of the countries of origin and the opportunities presented by welfare systems. In countries where fertility is already high, women are significantly more likely to give birth within a few years of immigration.

At the same time, it’s important to note that cultural expectations and immigrant status often coincide with greater financial stability—especially in places where cities or states spend significant resources on hosting refugees.

It has previously been reported that immigrants in several European countries tend to exploit the host nation’s system—often planning strategically around social benefits and refugee aid. A prominent example is a Syrian refugee family living in Vienna with eleven children, receiving a total of €9,000 in support from the Austrian capital.

Country of Origin Strongly Influences Childbearing Trends

France receives the highest number of African immigrants in Europe. The share of African immigrants in France’s overall immigrant population is three times the EU average.

Moreover, five of the six countries with the highest fertility rates in the world are French-speaking African nations.

Analysis of data put out by the OECD shows that France has the highest rate of childbirth among non-EU-born women—the highest in all of Western Europe. According to the latest national data from INSEE, 2023 was the first year in which over 30% of all births registered in France occurred in families where at least one parent originated from outside Europe.

Cover photo: Illustration (Source: AFP)