Janos Boka: We Patriots Work for Change in Brussels

Without regional alliances, there can be no strong Europe. The Visegrad Four Group (V4) and regional cooperation in Central Europe are of paramount importance. Hungary is open to a new Polish–Hungarian alliance, but for that, Warsaw also needs to take steps, the minister said, recalling some of the thoughts he shared in the interview.

We Hungarians want change in Brussels: we are not raising our voices against Europe, but for Europe. Our goal is not to leave the EU, but to change it. That is why we are calling on European patriots and conservatives: take Brussels, and reclaim the EU institutions in the name of the people!

he wrote, adding that a series of elections shows that people are fed up with how the EU currently operates. We believe that change is possible. We believe in an EU that does not paralyze its member states, but strengthens them. We are already the third-largest group in the European Parliament, but we won't stop there: we will gain majorities both in the EP and in the member states.

In the interview, he also spoke about Ukraine's EU accession, saying Hungary cannot allow the future of Europe to be decided over the heads of its people.

Hungary’s position is clear: we make decisions based on national interests and the opinion of the Hungarian people, and that was the purpose of the consultative vote,

he wrote. He pointed out that on the issue of migration, we have already proven that we were right. Growing numbers are adopting the stance the Hungarian government has held from the beginning: stricter border protection is needed. We will not implement Brussels' migration pact, he said, but we will continue to protect our borders. Pressure in the name of the rule of law, ideological blackmail, and political double standards will not force us to back down.

We do not represent Brussels’ interests in Hungary — we represent Hungary’s interests in Brussels,

Janos Boka emphasized in his Facebook post.

Cover photo: Hungarian Minister for EU Affairs Janos Boka (Source: Facebook)