Manfred Weber, a member of the Brussels elite, expressed satisfaction when asked about his views on the Tisza Party's public opinion poll result, which found that 58% of Hungarians support Ukraine’s fast-tracked accession to the European Union.

Peter Magyar, Tisza Party chief and Volodymyr Zelensky, President of Ukraie (Source: AFP)

I believe I’ve made myself clear on this matter: the European People’s Party supports Ukraine with all our tools and all our strength,

Weber said.

At the EPP congress in Spain, Weber also noted that what Hungarians have had access to for 20 years, Ukrainians now equally deserve access to.

The EPP leader made it clear: anyone who wants to join the EPP must embrace three core principles. After rule of law, he immediately mentioned support for Ukraine, and only then came pro-European-ness as the third.

Weber: “EPP Is a Pro-Ukraine Party”

According to Manfred Weber, this is the right path, which is why both the EPP and he himself are under attack. “This confirms what the EPP stands for — we are the party of Europe, the party of the rule of law, and the party of supporting Ukraine. That’s what binds us together,” said Weber.

Yes Vote on Ukraine’s EU Membership

Peter Magyar emphasized that in the public opinion vote campaign initiated by the Tisza Party, 58% of respondents supported Ukraine’s accelerated EU membership:

58.18% of respondents in the Tisza Party’s poll voted in favor of Ukraine joining the EU.

Magyar confirmed that their government program will be based on this survey result. That means Ukraine’s EU accession has become part of the Tisza Party’s governing agenda.

Zelensky Also Quotes Peter Magyar — But Misremembers the Numbers

According to a report by Interfax, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the vast majority of Hungarian citizens support Ukraine’s EU membership, despite the opposition of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who initiated a nation-wide public opinion poll on the matter in Hungary.

Orban’s opposition conducted a public opinion poll. Seventy percent of Hungarians support Ukraine’s EU accession. So the Hungarian people are on our side,

said Zelensky — though he referred to the Tisza Party’s non-representative poll and misstated the figure.

Ukrainians Are Already Awaiting Magyar's Victory

In Kyiv, officials have openly stated that once Peter Magyar comes to power, they expect him to give the green light to Ukraine’s EU accession. Their hopes are not hidden — his party has already formally adopted support for accession as part of its program. Peter Magyar is now becoming not only a servant of Brussels but also of Kyiv.

The Hungarian opposition takes a much more supportive position on Ukraine's EU accession than the government,

Valeriy Lunchenko, co-chair of Ukraine’s parliamentary group for Hungarian relations, said in an interview.