PM Orban's Praise Hit Hard: Magyar Resumes Spewing Venom With Renewed Energy

Magyar Nemzet
2025. 07. 07. 12:41
Imane Helif vs. Peter Magyar – Internet meme production in full swing
“It seems Peter Magyar got a bit too much sun exposure during his vacation in Italy. As soon as he returned, he immediately continued spewing venom, but this time it turned into a howling own goal,” begins Mate Kocsis’s latest Facebook post. The Fidesz parliamentary group leader was reacting to Peter Magyar’s post, noting that the leader of the Tisza Party has been unable to stop since Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Magyar's ex-wife, former Justice Minister Judit Varga, during an interview broadcast at 10 a.m. Kocsis, the governing Fidesz parliamentary group leader, stated:

In an interview today, the prime minister spoke appreciatively of Judit Varga’s political abilities, and it is well known that Peter Magyar cannot stand it when anyone, especially a woman, is considered better than him. It cuts especially deep for him when that woman is the one he terrorized for years simply because she was more talented, smarter and more erudite.

“This made our new little ‘Laci Papp’ [reference to Hungarian boxing legend] lose his cool, and in a childish rage, clenching his tiny fists, he vomited onto the internet that Viktor Orban should stop hiding behind women’s skirts. Oh, and also claimed he ‘threw them under the bus’,” the Fidesz politician mocked Peter Magyar’s rant.

“Uh-huh. These are the words of a man who:

  • within a year became a symbol of violence against women,
  • abused and threatened his wife for years,
  • in front of his family, pretended to overdose on pills, prompting them to call an ambulance, after which he hid in the garden,
  • extorted fake million-forint jobs from his own wife,
  • threatened with a belt and a knife at home,
  • could only get into any social circles he desired through his wife,
  • landed a job in that agricultural company he bragged about recently thanks to Judit Varga’s help,
  • due to his modest abilities, could never step out of his wife’s shadow, and could only launch his nauseating political career by filing charges at the prosecutor’s office against the mother of his three children,
  • owed all his acquired assets exclusively to Judit Varga, but of course, nothing was ever enough for him,”

Kocsis listed Peter Magyar’s “accomplishments.”

“So this is the guy telling Viktor Orban not to hide behind women’s skirts! A true clown, a boring clown. One who spews the same venom every day, attacking his opponents with the very things he himself has done, and when he flails the most, he wishes everyone ‘happy flailing’. 281 days, and he’ll be obliterated. Go Judit!”

the Fidesz parliamentary group leader concluded his post.

Background:
Viktor Orban recently gave a nearly 90-minute interview to Mandiner on Krisztian Lentulai's program, where he spoke informally about political and people issues. According to Hungary's prime minister, Judit Varga possessed the abilities it takes fulfill the role of prime minister, but she did not have the time to fully develop her potential. You can read the content of the prime minister’s interview here.

 

