PM Orban's Praise Hit Hard: Magyar Resumes Spewing Venom With Renewed Energy

“It seems Peter Magyar got a bit too much sun exposure during his vacation in Italy. As soon as he returned, he immediately continued spewing venom, but this time it turned into a howling own goal,” begins Mate Kocsis’s latest Facebook post. The Fidesz parliamentary group leader was reacting to Peter Magyar’s post, noting that the leader of the Tisza Party has been unable to stop since Prime Minister Viktor Orban praised Magyar's ex-wife, former Justice Minister Judit Varga, during an interview broadcast at 10 a.m. Kocsis, the governing Fidesz parliamentary group leader, stated:

In an interview today, the prime minister spoke appreciatively of Judit Varga’s political abilities, and it is well known that Peter Magyar cannot stand it when anyone, especially a woman, is considered better than him. It cuts especially deep for him when that woman is the one he terrorized for years simply because she was more talented, smarter and more erudite.

“This made our new little ‘Laci Papp’ [reference to Hungarian boxing legend] lose his cool, and in a childish rage, clenching his tiny fists, he vomited onto the internet that Viktor Orban should stop hiding behind women’s skirts. Oh, and also claimed he ‘threw them under the bus’,” the Fidesz politician mocked Peter Magyar’s rant.